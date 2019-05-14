Ascension Healthcare plc announces a positive update on its intellectual property portfolio

~ Key patent receives notice of no opposition from the European Patent Office ~

LONDON, May 14, Ascension Healthcare plc ("Ascension" or the "Company"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercialising nanolipid technologies for unmet medical needs, is pleased to announce that it has received a notice of no opposition from the European Patent Office (EPO) for a key patent underlying one of its important technology platforms.

Patent EP20100742250 covers the key technology and composition of matter behind Ascension's market disrupting Sequessome Technology that is used in the unique biolubricating Flexiseq gel. Flexiseq is clinically proven to provide a long-term, entirely drug-free solution to chronic joint pain such as osteoarthritis.

Richard Garraway, Chief Operating Officer, noted: "We were delighted when this patent was granted in Europe in July 2018. The expiry of the nine-month limit of no opposition is now a further milestone of confidence in Ascension's technology and its application."

Biresh Roy, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Ascension continues to build value based upon the strength of its nanolipid platforms, both in its clinical stage haemophilia programmes and in marketed products such as Flexiseq, which is based on the technology in this patent. This notice is further proof of the extraordinary science supporting all of our products and programmes."

