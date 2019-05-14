Vietnam, May 14, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Ho Chi Minh Securities Corporation (HSC), one of the top three securities firms and investment banks in Vietnam, has joined Global Alliance Partners (GAP) and will be officially welcomed at GAP's Investment Conference to be held in Bangkok, Thailand on 30 May 2019.Mr. Pham Ngoc Bich, Managing Director of HSC's Corporate Finance, touts Vietnam as an emerging economy with a stable government, a stable currency, and low inflation. "Global manufacturers or exporters would find Vietnam as a very competitive alternative in diverting their factories from Greater China," he said.Mr. Pham further said, "On the backdrop of Vietnam's industrialization, fast urbanization and strong middle-class consumer spending, our market is well positioned to rapidly catch-up with our more wealthy Asian neighbors."Mr. Bernard Pouliot, the Chairman and Executive Director of Global Alliance Partners, expressed his delight in welcoming HSC into GAP's international network."With the contribution of HSC we can now explore 'on-the-ground' opportunities in corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, and in local stock market trading," Mr. Pouliot said. "HSC, being one of the top players in Vietnam, offers unprecedented access to the market," he added.Mr. Pham affirms that "HSC is able to directly and very efficiently offer numerous attractive public and private equity investment opportunities to the established network of GAP members - their clients, investors, advisors, and bankers from all over the world."Ho Chi Minh Securities Corporation ("HSC") was founded in 2003 and has been listed on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HOSE) since May 2009 under the ticker HCM. HSC has grown over the years to become the second largest securities brokerage and investment bank in Vietnam, in terms of trading market share on HOSE stock exchange and in terms of IPO and M&A activities in Vietnam.NOTES TO THE EDITORS:About Global Alliance Partners (GAP)Global Alliance Partners is a network organization of international-minded financial partners focusing on the capital midmarket. GAP provides its client base with local service and expertise, coupled with international reach and access in private equity, corporate fund raising, stock broking, and fund management. Global Alliance Partners bridges the gap between investment opportunities in the leading, emerging, or frontier markets, and the key sources of investment risk capital. It was established in October 2008 and has its Central Coordinating Office in Hong Kong SAR.About Ho Chi Minh Securities Corporation (HSC)Ho Chi Minh Securities Corporation Ho Chi Minh City Securities Corporation is a securities brokerage and equity company that provides financial services to individual, institutional, and corporate clients in Vietnam. Its services and capabilities include:- Brokerage and Sales services including trading and execution;- Securities brokerage services, including account management, consulting and order placing, securities depository, securities auction agency, and shareholder management;- Securities trading, underwriting for share issues, custodian, as well as finance and investment advisory services;- Financing services comprising of listed stocks margin trading, and research reports consisting of company, sector, technical, and strategy reports;- Fixed income and Treasury services, including execution and government bond auction;- Fund management services for open-ended and exchange traded funds;- Corporate Finance services such as M&A advisory, and Equity Capital Market services comprising of IPO/listing, issuance of equity and equity-linked instruments, and equitization, as well as corporate valuation, restructuring, and planning services; and- Client Support services that includes investor capital support, trading support, market analysis report, and opening transaction accounts for clients.PRESS CONTACTSMs. Coy RoldanGroup Marketing & Communications DirectorGlobal Alliance Partners18-19 Floors, China Building, 29 Queen's RoadCentral, Hong Kong SARTel: +852 2217 2891Mobile: +852 9707 9889Email: coyrillo@globalalliancepartners.comMr. Pham Ngoc BichManaging Director - Corporate FinanceHo Chi Minh Securities CorporationLevel 6, AB Tower, 76 Le Lai street, District 1Ho Chi Minh City, VietnamTel: (84 28) 3823 3299 ext. 112Email: bich.pn@hsc.com.vnDisclaimer Statement:This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offering would be unlawful.Source: Global Alliance PartnersCopyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.