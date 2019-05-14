The MEDICREA Group (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0004178572 ALMED; OTCQX Best Market MRNTF), pioneering the transformation of spinal surgery through Artificial Intelligence, predictive modeling and patient specific implants with its UNiD ASI (Adaptive Spine Intelligence) proprietary software platform, services and technologies, announced today that it hosted the second edition of its annual Medicrea Artificial Intelligence and Analytics (MAIA) Meeting in New York, NY, USA from April 26-27.

The MAIA group is an ongoing collaboration between surgeons and industry that is the first of its kind to focus on the role of Artificial Intelligence in the treatment of complex spinal deformities. During this second edition, the company also demonstrated the advancements made to its proprietary UNiD ASI (Adaptive Spine Intelligence) technology.

Since the FDA clearance of UNiD rods in November 2014 followed by the FDA clearance of Medicrea's proprietary digital platform in May 2017, a tool based on Artificial Intelligence with the goal to assist surgeons in building precise surgical planning in order to help them improve their patient's outcomes, 3700 patients have benefited from this unique technology and have received UNID Patient Specific Rods.

"Medicrea just concluded a highly successful and educational meeting in New York", stated Dr Chris Ames, MD, Director of spinal tumor and spinal deformity surgery at UCSF Medical Center, CA. "Participants heard thought leading presentations and took part in stimulating round-tables focused on new AI based technics and methods applied to spine care".

MAIA was chaired by renowned surgeons in spine surgery, including Dr Chris Ames, MD; Dr Vedat Deviren, MD, Professor of Orthoepedic Surgery at the UCSF Spine Center, CA; and co-chaired by Dr Evalina Burger, MD, Professor and Vice Chair of Orthopedics at the University of Colorado.

The faculty also featured 3 additional leaders, including Dr Rajiv Sethi, MD, Spinal Surgeon, Neuroscience Institute, and Medical Director, Neuroscience Institute at Virginia Mason, WA; Dr Themi Protopsaltis, Chief, Division of Spine Surgery, Department of Orthopedic Surgery at NYU Langone, NY; and Dr Han Jo Kim, Associate Attending Orthopedic Surgeon, Hospital for Special Surgery, NY.

Dr Vijay Yanamadala, MD, Assistant Professor of Neurosurgery at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, NY said "I was really impressed by how far Medicrea has already come regarding application of artificial intelligence to spine. They've developed an A.I. platform accessible through a user-friendly interface called the UNiD HUB. The system digests scientific data to generate intelligent surgical planning through machine learning while simultaneously allowing you to perform detailed, custom analyses of your cases and manage the entire workflow from start to finish. Not only does it change the clinical workflow, it makes it more efficient and increase productivity."

During this course, Medicrea also shared follow up data regarding rod breakage incidence. By simulating surgical strategies using proprietary data and algorithms taking into consideration patients' optimal sagittal alignment and compensatory mechanisms, Medicrea produces a patient-specific rod industrially pre-bent to precisely match the optimal individual surgical simulation. This process preserves the rod's full integrity, and limits stress points that could lead to rod fracture once implanted into the patient.

"Medicrea is the first spine company to make custom rods for precise correction of spinal deformity. The company's R&D efforts have leveraged its intelligent pre-operative surgical planning to become the only manufacturer able to streamline inventory required for a surgery as well as provide patient-specific devices. I can only wonder what they will come with next" stated Dr Jad Khalil, MD, attending spine surgeon at William Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, MI.

"Medicrea is proud to have welcomed some of the world's most prestigious spine surgeons to its second annual MAIA." said Denys Sournac, Chief Executive Officer of Medicrea. He also added "The first 2019 quarter has seen a 68% growth of the artificial intelligence-based surgeries using the UNiD ASI technology in the US. We are on the path to change the standard of care for spine patients and we are excited to work with this amazing group of surgeons to bring our spine A.I- based solutions to the rest of the world.".

About MEDICREA

Through the lens of predictive medicine, MEDICREA leverages its proprietary software analysis tools with big data and machine learning technologies supported by an expansive collection of clinical and scientific data. The Company is well-placed to streamline the efficiency of spinal care, reduce procedural complications and limit time spent in the operating room.

Operating in a $10 billion marketplace, MEDICREA is a Small and Medium sized Enterprise (SME) with 200 employees worldwide, which includes 50 who are based in the U.S. The Company has an ultra-modern manufacturing facility in Lyon, France housing the development and production of 3D- printed titanium patient-specific implants.

For further information, please visit: medicrea.com.

