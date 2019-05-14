NEXT Biometrics Provides Card Specification for Payment Network

OSLO, Norway, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXT Biometrics (Oslo Bors: NEXT), a global leader in fingerprint sensor technology, announces that the Company is supporting one of the top five US payment networks in mapping out biometric system-on-card (BSoC) specifications for payment smart cards. The technical documentation has been delivered to the client and NEXT will continue to support the payment network in implementing the route to market.

The collaboration draws upon NEXT Biometrics' comprehensive understanding of fingerprint sensor technology and is aimed at defining the biometric payment smart cards' system architecture. The technical specifications are based on applicable international standards and industry best practice experience that NEXT has gained through its own certification processes and projects as well as the Company's longstanding participation in standardization committees.

"We are honored and pleased that we have been chosen to support this specification process," said Alain Faburel, NEXT Biometrics Chief Sales and Marketing Officer. "The superiority of our large-area sensor technology has been proven by independent studies and is key for an excellent user experience. This fact and the experience from enrollment and certification processes in a variety of industry sectors have positioned us as the partner of choice for this project."

