ReneSola provides 5.4MW of mono PERC modules to Helexia in Belgium

SHANGHAI, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ReneSola, a Bloomberg Tier 1 module manufacturer with 3.5GW capacity, announced today that it has signed an agreement to provide 5.4MW of 310W mono PERC modules to Helexia for deployment on rooftop solar projects in Belgium.

Helexia, an energy equipment and solutions provider, currently operates more than 150 photovoltaic power plants with a combined power output of 60MW and is enjoying fast growth in France, Italy, Spain, Portugal and Belgium. ReneSola has been selected as a key module supplier to Helexia.

Mr. Li Xianshou, CEO, Renesola, says: "European investors and EPC firms for utility scale and commercial solar parks have been our core customers for more than 10 years. We will keep adapting our production with new technologies to continue to reduce the levelized cost of energy in a fast and reliable way."

Mr. Pierre-Yves Sizaire, Vice-President of Europe, ReneSola, says: "We are honored to supply Helexia with 5.4MW of our low carbon mono PERC modules for its projects. ReneSola has supplied more than 7GWp of high quality modules to Europe since 2005. We are proud to continue contributing to the drive towards clean energy in Europe."

ReneSola will attend Intersolar Munich 2019 from May 15-17 and can be found at Booth No.: C1, 270B.

About ReneSola

Founded in 2005, ReneSola is listed No. 12 on the Bloomberg Tier 1 Solar Panels manufacturer ranking with annual production capacity of 3.5GW. Leveraging its global presence and solid experience in the industry, ReneSola is increasing capacity and improving the production technology each year to supply Utility scale investors. For more information, please visit www.renesola.com.