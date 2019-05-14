Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: Investment Update 14-May-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 14 May 2019 NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO U.S. PERSONS OR IN, INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, SOUTH AFRICA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited: Investment Activity Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce that on 10 May 2019 the Group committed to participate in the funding of a EUR104 million mezzanine loan secured by a diversified portfolio of assets located in the Netherlands, Germany and Finland. Starwood Property Trust, Inc (through a wholly owned subsidiary) is participating in 50 per cent of the mezzanine loan amount, with the Group funding the balance, amounting to a net commitment of EUR52 million. The portfolio is comprised of 165 assets and provides strong diversification in terms of tenant base, location and asset class. The loan term is 3 years with two 1 year extension options, and the Group expects to earn an attractive risk-adjusted return in line with its stated investment strategy. On 8 May 2019 the Group received full repayment of EUR18.85 million on the loan to an Irish School following completion of the borrower's business plan. The Group has used the proceeds of this repayment, available cash and has made further drawings on its revolving credit facility to fund the new loan and expects to use the proceeds of the recently-announced tap issue of new equity to partially repay its revolving credit facilities in the coming days. The Group continues to see strong opportunities to deploy capital in the target markets. The origination pipeline is healthy with a number of transactions under review, which present solid risk adjusted returns. For further information, please contact: Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited - 01481 735879 Dave Taylor Starwood Capital - 020 7016 3655 Duncan MacPherson Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited - 020 7710 7600 Neil Winward Mark Bloomfield Gaudi Le Roux Notes: Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to provide Shareholders with regular dividends and an attractive total return while limiting downside risk, through the origination, execution, acquisition and servicing of a diversified portfolio of real estate debt investments in the UK and the wider European Union's internal market. www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com [1]. The Group is the largest London-listed vehicle to provide investors with pure play exposure to real estate lending. The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Starwood Capital Group. ISIN: GG00B79WC100 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: SWEF LEI Code: 5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 Sequence No.: 8606 EQS News ID: 810537 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=becc5c83790358f02808a7970e9d8d13&application_id=810537&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

