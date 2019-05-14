Opus Group AB: Interim Report Q1, 2019

Report period January - March 2019

Net sales in the quarter amounted to SEK 633 million (555), a growth of 14.0%. In constant currencies and adjusted for acquisitions, the organic growth was 2.9%.

million (555), a growth of 14.0%. In constant currencies and adjusted for acquisitions, the organic growth was 2.9%. EBITDA amounted to SEK 144 million (100), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 22.7% (18.0).

(100), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 22.7% (18.0). EBITA amounted to SEK 87 million (69), corresponding to an EBITA margin of 13.7% (12.5).

(69), corresponding to an EBITA margin of 13.7% (12.5). Profit/loss for the quarter amounted to SEK -17 million (10) and includes refinancing costs of SEK -16 million and net foreign exchange differences of SEK -3 million (-6).

million (10) and includes refinancing costs of million and net foreign exchange differences of million (-6). Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 76 million (39) and Free cash flow amounted to SEK 25 million (-13).

This information is information that Opus Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:30 CET on May 14, 2019.

For additional information, please contact:

Lothar Geilen, CEO

Tel: +46-31-748-34-00

E-mail: lothar.geilen@opus.se

Helene Carlson

Director of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Tel: +46-765-25-84 93

E-mail: helene.carlson@opus.se

