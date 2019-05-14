Corona, Parley and World Surf League are donating 20,000 reusable bags to Make a Change World for distribution to communities, in partnership with local organizations who are leading the charge against plastic pollution: Bye Bye Plastic Bags, Diet Kantong Plastic, Divers Clean Action, Clean Action Network Indonesia and Greeneration Foundation.

Corona launches "La Casa" pop-up as a space for collaboration between athletes and artists, with the first project to design limited-edition reusable bags made from Ocean Plastic by Parley.

The limited-edition bags will be available for purchase online at wslstore.com, with each purchase funding the donation of 3 additional bags and the removal of more than 20 bottles worth of plastic from oceans and coastlines.

It is estimated that roughly 5 trillion plastic bags are consumed worldwide each year1 with as many as 10 million plastic bags entering circulation in Indonesia every day2. Earlier this year, Bali announced a ban of all single-use plastic (including plastic bags) that takes affect later this year. For the first time, Balinese would have to rely on reusable bags exclusively.

To help support the local NGOs who have been leading the charge against single-use plastic and as part of their commitment to the region where the annual Bali Pro-tected surf event takes place, Corona, Parley and World Surf League are donating 20,000 reusable bags made fromOcean Plastic. Limited edition bags are also being created on-site and will be sold in real-time at wslstore.com. The proceeds from each bag purchased funds the donation of an additional 3 bags to the local community and the removal of more than 20 bottles worth of plastic. The ambition over time is to provide one bag for every household in Indonesia.

The limited-edition bags were designed by Stephanie Gilmore, Gabriel Medina and Rosy Hodge in partnership with artists Nadia Hernandez, Speto and Gemma O'Brien respectively. Surfers on the WSL Championship Tour have also shown their support by designing their own bags to raise awareness of the project. The collaborators are part of the inaugural "La Casa" pop-up, a house made from 1.5 tons of recycled plastic in partnership with NevHouse. Founded by Corona, the house will become a platform for surfers, artists and thought-leaders to work on projects that can inspire a better world. The house itself is a positive reminder that plastic can be given a meaningful second life, much like the bags. Each pop-up will include new collaborators and new projects to help protect paradise from plastic pollution.

"The La Casa platform is about collaboration and creativity to energize the fight against marine plastic pollution," said Evan Ellman, Corona Better World Director. "In this case, Corona and our partners Parley and World Surf League, were inspired by the movement to ban single-use plastic in Bali and recognized an opportunity to support the transition. Just as impressive are the talented collaborators who signed on to bring their voice and point of view to the project. The result is a product that is not only a symbol of change, but also has a significant impact on the environment and community."

La Casa is the latest initiative from Corona and Parley for the Oceans who have a mutual mission to protect the world's oceans and beaches. To date, the partnership has engaged in 100 islands around the world through a clean-up network present in over 23 countries, resulting in 537 clean-ups, 25,000 volunteers and more than 3 million square meters of beach cleaned. This includes Corona's support of Parley's strategy to end marine plastic pollution: A.I.R. (Avoid, Intercept and Redesign). Most recently, Corona and Parley partnered with Oscar-nominated stop-motion artist PES to create a film on Earth Day raising awareness that "avoiding" and "intercepting" plastic saves the lives of marine wildlife. The La Casa initiative in Bali is an example of how that plastic can be "redesigned" into a product that replaces single-use plastic.

La Casa Corona will be at the Corona Bali Pro-tected event in Keramas, Bali, Indonesia from May 13 May 25, 2019. To learn more and purchase a bag visit wslstore.com.

