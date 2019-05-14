EZ Street Asphalt Asks: Can Winter Road Damage Be Repaired Before It Destroys Your Car?

TØNSBERG, Norway, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Winter weather destroys paved roads. Quick repairs are difficult. Damage to your car is costly. Hit a deep hole, and repairing your car can cost anywhere from €250 to €1,000 or more. And if you drive a Tesla? With the repair backlog, how long are you without that vehicle?

There's an unusual solution: The instant fix of EZ Street Asphalt. A pair of Swedish-American brothers have joined forces with Conzept AS in Tønsberg for faster, easier road repair. Now, road crews can go out in any weather and fix the road before it destroys your car.

EZ Street is an advanced-technology, quick, permanent asphalt. It can be used in cold, rain and snow. It is a proven performer in famously harsh climates, including Alaska, the Yukon and the Outback. And now, with almost 25 years of production around the globe, this product is being produced in Norway by Conzept AS. They also guarantee that a repair made with EZ Street is permanent.

Traditional road repair means filling winter's holes with a temporary patching product. These repairs normally do not last until the permanent repair. A temporary repair can happen two or three times or more-if it even happens. Eventually, a crew with hot mix goes out and makes the permanent repair.

EZ Street is faster, easier and less costly. With EZ Street, the crew goes out one time. They go out in any weather. They patch the hole as quickly as with a temporary product-but the repair is permanent. It costs less because it requires no second repair crew with hot mix. And since it requires fewer resources and is made with bio-diesel, it's better for the environment.

EZ Street completely changes the model of road repair. Asphalt plants normally close from December to April because hot mix is unusable. But EZ Street is used cold. It can be made in January and put in a stockpile. It's ready to use any time a crew wants to repair a road. And unlike hot asphalt, there is virtually no waste. Any unused EZ Street goes back into the stockpile.

Conzept AS is making EZ Street available to all of Norway. The product is available in bulk, 1000 kg bulk bags and 22 kg bags. For more information, contact: Conzept 99614638

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GhvcLqgvjLY