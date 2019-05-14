Norwegian headquartered developer Scatec Solar has announced the start of commercial operations for the Jasin Solar Plant, the second of three 65 MW projects the company is working on in Malaysia as part of a consortium led by engineering firm ITRAMAS.Scatec Solar today announced that it has connected the 65 MW Jasin Solar Plant, located in the south west of peninsular Malaysia, to the country's grid. The project is the second undertaken by the Norwegian developer as part of an agreement signed in December 2016 for three PV projects spread across the south east Asian nation, totalling 197 MW. ...

