TCS Group Holding PLC reports RUB 7.2 bn net income for 1Q19, announces 2nd Interim Dividend Limassol, Cyprus - 14 May 2019. TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS LI) (the "Group"), Russia's leading provider of online financial and lifestyle services via its Tinkoff.ru ecosystem, today announces its interim condensed consolidated IFRS results for the first three months ended 31 March 2019. KEY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 1Q'2019 ? Net margin up 29% y-o-y to RUB 18.1 bn (1Q'18: RUB 14.0 bn) ? Profit before tax up 25% y-o-y to RUB 9.3 bn (1Q'18: RUB 7.4 bn) ? Net income up 25% y-o-y to RUB 7.2 bn (1Q'18: RUB 5.7 bn) ? ROE amounted to 64.4% (1Q'18: 68.5%) ? Net interest margin at 21.5% (1Q'18: 25.5%) ? Cost of risk at 7.5% (1Q'18: 7.5%) ? Total assets increased by 8.9% to RUB 408.9 bn (31 Dec'18: RUB 375.5 bn) ? Gross loans and advances to customers up 19.2% to RUB 279.7 bn (31 Dec'18: RUB 234.7 bn) ? Net loans and advances to customers up 21.5% to RUB 241.1 bn (31 Dec'18: RUB 198.5 bn) ? Share of non-performing loans (NPLs) decreased to 8.1% (31 Dec'18: 9.4%) ? Customer accounts increased by 0.2% to RUB 281.4 bn (31 Dec'18: RUB 280.9 bn) ? Total equity increased by 11.2% to RUB 46.9 bn (31 Dec'18: RUB 42.3 bn) GUIDANCE FOR 2019 Following strong underlying growth year to date in 2019, the Group updates the net loan portfolio growth guidance and reaffirms its previously communicated guidance for the remaining metrics for the full year 2019. ? The Group expects net loan portfolio growth to be over 40% ? The Group expects net income of over RUB 35 bn ? The Group expects cost of risk to be around 6-7% ? The Group expects cost of borrowing to be within 6-7% KEY HIGHLIGHTS FOR 1Q'2019 ? In 1Q'19 over 1.1 mn new credit accounts were opened, underpinning net loan growth of 72.5% year-on-year ? As of 1Q'19, the Group has over 5.1 mn current accounts customers ? In February, Tinkoff Bank was in the first wave of Russian banks to launch the Faster Payments System for its customers. The CBR introduced FSP to allow nationwide instant P2P payments using mobile phone numbers ? In February, Tinkoff Bank won four accolades at the Bank of the Year awards by Banki.ru, Russia's leading banking news portal. Tinkoff topped the 2018 list in the categories Investment Company of the Year, Online Mortgage Application, The People's Ranking of banks and The People's Ranking for mobile operators (Tinkoff Mobile) ? In February, Tinkoff Investments launched a web-based platform for securities trading. Following a pilot phase, the platform will be rolled out to a wider base of advanced investors among Tinkoff customers ? In February, Moody's upgraded Tinkoff Bank's rating to Ba3 with a stable outlook from B1. And in April, the Russian National Analytical Credit Rating Agency - ACRA - reaffirmed Tinkoff Bank's rating at A(RU) with a stable outlook ? The Group announced a further expansion and deepening of its long-term management incentive and retention plan (MLTIP), and added 10 new participants. KEY HIGHLIGHTS POST 1Q'2019 ? Tinkoff Bank's credit card market share increased to 12.4% as of 1 April 2019, further solidifying its position as Russia's second largest credit card issuer. ? Tinkoff Bank announced it would return as a general partner of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), to take place in St. Petersburg, Russia on 6-8 June, 2019 ? In April, Tinkoff Group announced it had built the most powerful supercomputer, the Kolmogorov cluster, among financial institutions to develop a platform for machine learning and artificial intelligence for the Group ? In April, Tinkoff launched a co-branded card with Yandex, offering up to 10% of cashback for one of 15 services available through Yandex.Plus ? As of 1 May 2019, Tinkoff mobile banking app has over 13.3 mn installs, MAU stands at 4 mn, DAU stands at 1.2 mn Second 2019 Interim Dividend Announcement In line with the Group's new dividend policy, the Group's Board of Directors has approved a second 2019 interim gross dividend of USD 0.17 per share/per GDR (with each GDR representing one class A share) with a total amount allocated for dividend payment for 1Q of around USD 31 mn. Subject to London Stock Exchange regulations, indicatively the dividend will be payable on 28 May 2019 to those shareholders on the register as at the record date of 24 May 2019. The ex-dividend date will be 23 May 2019. According to the terms of the GDR deposit agreement, holders of the Group's GDRs should receive their dividends approximately 3-5 business days after the payment date. Oliver Hughes, CEO of Tinkoff Bank, commented: "I am pleased to report that we've had another excellent quarter, starting 2019 on a great footing. We reported a net profit of RUB 7.2 billion in the first quarter of the year. These strong results were driven by both credit and fee and commission business lines, as we continued to expand our financial and lifestyle ecosystem. Net loans grew and their structure became more diversified, as we developed new credit products, including secured, car and SME loans and further increased our credit card portfolio. We saw robust growth of fee and commission income, driven by the development of non-credit business lines, such as SME services, retail investment products and debit cards. Transactional and servicing business-lines now account for 32% of the Group's total revenue. Tinkoff Black, our main debit product, attracted customers with promo rates, adding 600,000 new customers in the first quarter. Strong inflows of customers are allowing us to keep funding costs at record lows. Our award-winning mobile app is continuing to help attract and retain customers, who now have greater access to an increasing number of non-financial lifestyle services that feature restaurants, cinema tickets, concert tickets and other events. More and more people are starting to view Tinkoff as a guide and partner for their lifestyle needs, rather than just a banking app. Tinkoff Investments continues to show rapid growth in transaction volumes and transaction fees. Almost half of new retail investment accounts at MOEX were opened through Tinkoff Investments in 1Q'19, which provides individuals an easy access to a wide spectrum of global securities. As we acquire more professional investors, who by nature generate high volumes of trades, our F&C revenue growth momentum will build up as well. In line with our AI-first strategy, we have built our very own supercomputer to provide a better platform for machine learning and AI. This supercomputer, the so-called Kolmogorov cluster, significantly reduces time required for ML tasks and enables us to test hypotheses, improve services and bring new products to the market more quickly and efficiently. AI puts the data we have accumulated since the company's inception 13 years ago to work quickly, creating targeted personalized content for customers and making our operational processes less costly and more efficient." FINANCIAL AND OPERATING REVIEW RUB bn 1Q19 1Q18 Change Credit cards issued ('000 pcs) 1,016 520 x2 Credit card 120.9 78.6 +54% transactions Net margin 18.1 14.0 +29% Net margin after credit loss allowance 13.3 10.8 +23% Profit before tax 9.3 7.4 +25% Net income 7.2 5.7 +26% RUB bn 31 March 1 Jan 2019 Change 2019 Total Assets 408.9 375.5 +8.9% Net loans and advances to 241.1 198.5 +21.5% customers Cash and treasury portfolio 126.4 135.1 -6.5% Total Liabilities 361.7 333.2 +8.5% Customer accounts 281.4 280.9 +0.2% Total Equity 46.9 42.3 +11.2% Tier 1 capital ratio 14.0% 14.9% -0.9 p.p. Total capital ratio 14.0% 14.9% -0.9 p.p. CBR N1.0 (capital adequacy ratio) 13.0% 13.9% -0.9 p.p. The Group delivered another strong set of results for 1Q'19 enabled by the unstoppable momentum of its core credit business and ever-increasing revenue contributions from non-credit business lines. As a result, the Group reported a net income for 1Q'19 of RUB 7.2 bn, which translated into ROE of 64.4%. In 1Q'19, the Group issued 1mn new credit cards. The total volume of credit card transactions in 1Q'19 increased by 54% y-o-y to RUB 120.9 bn (1Q'18: RUB 78.6 bn). In 1Q'19, gross interest income grew by 29% y-o-y to RUB 22.8 bn (1Q'18: RUB 17.7 bn). This strong trend was underpinned by the growth of our customer base and the expansion of our product range, and despite a gradual decline in the loan book's gross yield interest yield, which slid to 32.6% in 1Q'19 due to increase of the non-credit card share of portfolio. Meanwhile, the interest yield on the Group's securities portfolio rose to 7.1% (1Q'18: 6.8%). In 1Q'19, interest expense grew by 26% y-o-y to RUB 4.3 bn (1Q'18: RUB 3.4 bn). The Group's cost of borrowing fell to a record low of 5.3% in 1Q'19 as a result of a continued decrease in deposit rates and strong inflows of customer accounts.

