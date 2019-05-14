SafeCharge Welcomes the World Famous Italian Fashion Company Mandarina Duck as a Customer

SafeCharge payment technology enables seamless customer check-out experience for Mandarina Duck online customers

LONDON, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SafeCharge (AIM: SCH), the partner of choice for businesses who demand more from payments technology, is successfully supporting a growing number of retailers achieving a smooth online check-out experience, including now the Italian fashion brand Mandarina Duck. It has chosen SafeCharge to expand sales internationally with seamless online payments.

Mandarina Duck is an iconic brand specializing in leather goods and travel items since 1977. The company was acquired in July 2011 by E-Land, the well-known Korean group. In a marketplace that is increasing its online presence, Mandarina Duck was looking for a partner who could help them increase conversion rates while protecting their ecommerce platform from fraud by dynamically routing users for 3D Secure checks when relevant or required.

Mandarina Duck selected SafeCharge because of its proven track record in helping merchants preventing fraud, and its growing reputation as a preferred payment solution in the retail industry. By using SafeCharge Checkout Page, a customisable payment page designed to give online shoppers a smooth online and mobile payment experience, Mandarina Duck now provides a frictionless user experience.

"A seamless online payment process with the right technology is crucial for a successful customer experience. SafeCharge enables payment pages to be optimised for conversion, and in just a few weeks, we are already seeing increased payment success rates," explains Umberto Corridori, SVP Sales EU at SafeCharge.

Mandarina Duck checkout page connects to SafeCharge Payments Engine to smoothly process transactions and manage risk without compromising the user experience. Fraudulent transactions are quickly detected and only the seemingly suspicious transactions are routed for additional authentications.

"Our goal is to guarantee more sales in a safe environment and the first round of feedback is extremely positive," adds Corridori. "SafeCharge Checkout Page includes innovative features that are designed to create a frictionless payment experience for customers. From one-click payments for returning customers, decline recovery, and Dynamic 3D Secure, SafeCharge Checkout Page ensures an improved performance at the checkout and a visible decrease in abandonments."

