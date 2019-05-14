Royal Philips: Rutherford Diagnostics and Philips agree 10 year partnership to improve diagnostic services and patient outcomes across England

May 14, 2019

Partnership to utilize innovative technology to increase access to diagnostic services with five new community sites across England

Agreement aims to deliver first class, patient-centered diagnostic services

Amsterdam, the Netherlands and Guildford, the UK - Royal Philips . This collaboration will utilize Philips innovative radiology technology and Rutherford Diagnostics' healthcare expertise to deliver and operate advanced personalized diagnostic services through a network of community diagnostic centers, driving the best possible healthcare outcomes for patients. Rutherford Diagnostics is a subsidiary of Proton Partners International which operates diagnostic and cancer centers across the United Kingdom.

The agreement has a term of 10-years and the two organizations will work in partnership to deliver advanced diagnostics services, through five new diagnostics centers across the UK. Under the terms of the agreement, which is built around a Managed Technology Service, Philips will deliver: state-of-the-art imaging equipment provision; management and technology utilization reporting; continuous training; and a research and innovation program.

"For Philips, a successful managed service uses technology as an enabler to drive improved clinical practices and patient outcomes through innovation and sustainability," said Stephen McMillan, Solutions Lead for Philips in the UK. "We believe this partnership with Rutherford Diagnostics is an opportunity to deliver a truly patient-centric diagnostic service with high levels of staff satisfaction. Philips already has a number of innovative managed service agreements with NHS partners here in the UK, so this is an exciting expansion of this service for us, as we partner with our first private provider."

Philips and Rutherford Diagnostics will help expand access to diagnostic services for local patients in a cost-effective way that supports the best possible patient outcomes and experiences.

"Our focus is to change the current healthcare paradigm from a reactive model which responds to disease, to one that is proactive and preventative with far reaching long-term benefits," said Dr Steven Powell, Chief Executive Officer of Rutherford Diagnostics. "We required a strategic partner who will complement our diagnostic service offering with technological innovation. Philips is closely aligned to our vision and can manage complexity while remaining flexible and is the right partner to support us on this journey."

The first three community diagnostic centers are due to go live in 2020, with the remaining two in 2021. The first site is expected to welcome patients in Liverpool in 2020.

About Rutherford Diagnostics

Transforming Medical Diagnostics - a progressive approach for a better future

Rutherford Diagnostics was established to fulfil a much-needed requirement for more advanced diagnostics services. We are developing a network of diagnostics centres across the UK to instigate change from the current reactive paradigm which often results in late stage diagnosis - to a proactive paradigm of prediction, prevention and earliest possible detection of disease. Our philosophy is to strive for world class quality care and we believe getting the basics of care right every time means the right diagnosis first time to ensure the best outcomes. By providing state of the art facilities and advanced clinical equipment we offer the highest level of efficiency and diagnostic yield, we can offer safe and clinically effective services with compassion and sensitivity for outstanding patient experience.

