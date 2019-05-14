GlobalMeet Means Business in Europe with UCaaS Expansion

GlobalMeet Delivers Cloud Phone Services to European Market Starting in the UK



ATLANTA and LONDON, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today PGi, a business communications provider with a focus on helping people connect, announced the launch of its unified communications as a service (UCaaS) offering via the GlobalMeet platform in EMEA on the heels of the U.S. announcement in March.

GlobalMeet includes cloud voice capabilities and an award-winning collaboration app that drives productivity and teamwork for over 17 million users each month around the world. This combination allows companies to streamline the number of software tools and vendors utilised, optimise employee productivity and accelerate business growth in a rapidly evolving technology market. The move marks PGi's commitment to supporting European businesses with their productivity and growth requirements.

According to the analyst firm, Frost & Sullivan, hosted IP telephony and UCaaS users accounted for only 5.1 percent of the total workforce in 2017 and this figure is expected to reach 20.9 percent by 2024. The cloud voice and UCaaS market in Europe is ripe for growth and organisations are eager for competitive solutions to enable them to communicate more effectively so that they can drive business progress.

UCaaS Availability in the UK

By using PGi's carrier-grade, global network, GlobalMeet targets businesses who need enterprise-quality voice communications, powerful collaboration, business messaging capabilities and a great customer experience. GlobalMeet customers can replace existing PBXs and other phone systems and consolidate their business communications and collaboration services onto a single, unified solution and user experience.

The GlobalMeet platform is cloud-native - an important feature to customers for speed and efficiency. This cloud-native architecture is reinventing the concept of reliability for UCaaS customers and sets GlobalMeet apart from the competition.

Smart Collaboration Goes 'Freemium'

GlobalMeet Collaboration is now broadly available as a freemium offering that allows businesses to host unlimited feature-rich video meetings. Thanks to flexible pricing models, enterprise customers can opt for a version of GlobalMeet Collaboration that offers advanced meeting features and tools, while those with simpler needs can begin to use the solution at no cost to host their video meetings.

The GlobalMeet platform also delivers automated calendar management and awareness through Active Directory Integrations with Office 365 on a new Home tab. The integration allows GlobalMeet to scrape your calendar to add upcoming meetings and appointments into the desktop application, making GlobalMeet the de-facto application to manage all communication and collaboration requirements.

Key Quotes

Don Joos, Chief Executive Officer, PGi said, "The GlobalMeet platform will enable European businesses to drive greater productivity and efficiencies by offering a cloud phone system that is easier to install, deploy, service and support. Work gets done on the phone, in chats and over meetings and our team has worked hard to centralise and streamline this functionality in one simple to use app. With GlobalMeet, organisations of any size can drive productivity across teams, regardless of their technology budget."

Elka Popova, North American Program Director, Unified Communications & Collaboration Information and Communication Technologies, Frost & Sullivan said, "The European, and the UK market in particular, for UCaaS is growing rapidly. There is plenty of space within the market for healthy competition. The GlobalMeet platform has capabilities that will enable organisations to leverage contemporary cloud communications solutions to compete more effectively. This heritage in delivering successful business communication solutions positions PGi favourably to drive the market forward in a way that newer players are unable to, especially among mid-market and larger enterprise clients."

Call To Action

PGi will demonstrate the capabilities of GlobalMeet, including its UCaaS offering and new smart meeting features, at UC Expo, 15-16 May 2019, ExCel London (Stand E112). Stop by our stand to learn how GlobalMeet can improve your business communications. Patrick Harper, CTO, PGi will also speak at UC Expo on 15 May, 12.20-12.50 PM in the 'Future of Work' Theatre about, 'How Digital, Disruptive Tech is Elevating the Communication Experience'.

About Premiere Global Services, Inc. | PGi

PGi provides business communications that unleash productivity at work. Its cloud-based communications and collaboration platform, GlobalMeet, connects people, teams and enterprises around the world. To learn more about GlobalMeet collaboration, hosted voice, webcast and webinar solutions, visit pgi.com, or follow PGi on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

