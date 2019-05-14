BearingPoint//Beyond's Infonova digital business platform has enabled A1 to terminate legacy OSS systems with minimal risk and without impacting daily business operations

BearingPoint and A1, Austria's leading communications provider and part of A1 Telekom Austria Group, today announced the completion of their Next Generation Service and Resource Order Management NGSOM project. Using the BearingPoint//Beyond Infonova digital business platform, A1 has significantly reduced the number of systems and complexity in its OSS (Operations Support System) environment. This has enabled the creation of a seamless order management process to support all lines of business, bringing mobile service orchestration onto one platform together with TV and fixed line service orchestration.

As part of its NGSOM project, A1 had to undertake a radical approach to its OSS transformation which comprised many disparate systems and complex underlying business-critical processes stemming from a long history in the telecommunications business. To do so, it needed to implement a single streamlined, automated platform for consolidated management of all service order communication to its underlying OSS.

A1 selected BearingPoint//Beyond as it was the vendor it trusted to deliver a solution within time constraints and with minimal risk. BearingPoint//Beyond's Infonova platform works as a non-disruptive solution layer, allowing single services to be seamlessly swapped onto the new system without disruption or outage. The converged order fulfillment and provisioning NGSOM solution can now facilitate unified communication to approximately 50 downstream systems and has already enabled the consolidation of six systems.

"We are delighted to be working with one of Europe's leading operators as part of its digital transformation project," said Angus Ward, CEO, Digital Platform Solutions at BearingPoint. "By leveraging our technology, A1 now has a reliable foundation to support its future business goals and a scalable platform to adapt as times change and the business grows."

Since the implementation, A1 has seen a significant increase in speed of order fulfillment, significant improvement of provision failure rates due to the automation, and better assignment and handling of tasks for the operations team.

"In a highly cross-functional team of experts of A1 and BearingPoint, we have mastered the technical and project challenges to replace and improve existing processes to the new platform without interruption of ongoing end to end processes and services," said Alexander Stock, A1 Chief Information Officer. "In BearingPoint, we have found a partner for our OSS environment that understands our needs and our customers' expectations and that we can rely on to continue to grow our business."

To learn more about how BearingPoint and A1 are working together, please click here.

About A1

A1 is Austria's leading communications provider, encompassing more than 5.3 million mobile communications customers and over 2 million fixed access lines. The customers benefit from a global package of offers from one source: voice telephony, Internet access, digital cable television, data and IT solutions, wholesale services, and mobile business and payment solutions. The product brands A1, bob, Red Bull MOBILE and Yesss! represent quality and smart services. As a responsible company A1 integrates socially relevant and environmental concerns into its core business.

A1 Telekom Austria AG is part of A1 Telekom Austria Group (ATX:TKA) a leading digital services and communications provider in the CEE region with more than 24 million customers across seven countries. Offering communications, payment and entertainment services as well as integrated business solutions Telekom Austria Group achieved revenues of 4.47 billion Euros, with A1 contributing more than 2.6 billion Euros, by in the year 2018.

Almost 19.000 employees and state of the art broadband infrastructure make digital business and lifestyle possible and enable people, companies and things to connect everywhere anytime. As European unit of América Móvil, one of the largest wireless services providers in the world, Telekom Austria Group is headquartered in Vienna and gives access to global solutions.

About BearingPoint

BearingPoint is an independent management and technology consultancy with European roots and a global reach. The company operates in four units: Consulting, Solutions, Business Services, and Ventures. Consulting covers the advisory business; Solutions provides the tools for successful digital transformation, advanced analytics and regulatory requirements; Business Services provides managed services beyond SaaS; Ventures drives the financing and development of start-ups. BearingPoint's clients include many of the world's leading companies and organizations. The firm has a global consulting network with more than 10,000 people and supports clients in over 75 countries, engaging with them to achieve measurable and sustainable success.

About BearingPoint//Beyond

BearingPoint//Beyond is a solution unit of BearingPoint, focused on helping organization reinvent their business model and grow their revenue by utilizing digital platforms.

For more information, please visit:

Homepage: www.bearingpoint.com

BearingPoint//Beyond homepage: www.bearingpointbeyond.com

Annual Report: https://www.bearingpoint.com/en/about-us/annual-report/

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/bearingpoint

Twitter: @BearingPoint

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190514005427/en/

Contacts:

Alexander Bock

Global Manager Communications

Tel.: +49 89 540338029

Email: alexander.bock@bearingpoint.com