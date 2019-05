Although a slowdown in demand for Vectron's traditional point-of-sale (POS) systems had a negative effect on revenue growth and profitability in FY18, the company has made good progress in extending its offering into the digital domain. By supporting Vectron POS owners to offer loyalty and online services, partnerships with DeutschlandCard (DC) and Metro promise to deliver recurring revenues once the schemes are launched.

