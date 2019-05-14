Visiongain Launches Report Examining the Potential in the US$12.29bn Manned Electric Aircraft Market

LONDON, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts by Aircraft Type (Ultralight Aircraft and Light Jet), by Component (Battery, Electric Motor and Others), by Technology (Hybrid and All Electric)
Report highlights
• 143 tables and 102 figures
• Analysis of key players in Manned Electric Aircraft market
• Airbus S.A.S.
• Northrop Grumman Corporation
• Boeing
• Aurora Flight Sciences
• Lockheed Martin Corporation
• Thales Group
• Zunum Aero
• Embraer S.A.
• Bombardier
• GE Aviation
• Global Manned Electric Aircraft market outlook and analysis from 2019-2029
• Manned Electric Aircraft application forecasts and analysis from 2019-2029
• Manned Electric Aircraft projections, analysis and potential from 2019-2029
• Aircraft type forecast 2019-2029
• Component forecast 2019-2029
• Technology forecast 2019-2029
• Regional Manned Electric Aircraft market forecasts from 2019-2029
• US forecast 2019-2029,
• Canada forecast 2019-2029
• Japan forecast 2019-2029
• China forecast 2019-2029
• India forecast 2019-2029
• Germany forecast 2019-2029
• UK forecast 2019-2029
• France forecast 2019-2029
• Mexico forecast 2019-2029
• Brazil forecast 2019-2029
• GCC Countries forecast 2019-2029
• South Africa forecast 2019-2029
• Key questions answered
• What does the future hold for the Manned Electric Aircraft industry?
• Where should you target your business strategy?
• Which applications should you focus upon?
• Which disruptive technologies should you invest in?
• Which companies should you form strategic alliances with?
• Which company is likely to success and why?
• What business models should you adopt?
• What industry trends should you be aware of?
Companies covered in the report include:
AAR
Aer Lingus Group Plc
Aero Asahi Corporation
AeroAsia
AeroCentury Corp
Aerolineas Argentinas
Aeroman
Aeromexico
Air Astana
Air Berlin Plc
Air Canada
Air China
Air Dolomiti SpA
Air France
Air India Ltd
Air Lease Corp.
Air New Zealand
Air Transport Services Group (ATSG)
Airbus
Airbus Asia
Alaska Airlines Inc
Alia-The Royal Jordanian Airlines Plc
Ameco Beijing
American Airlines Group, Inc.
American Eurocopter Corporation
ANA HOLDINGS INC.
ANAC
Asiana Airlines
Astronics Corp.
Austrian Airlines Ag
Aviakompaniya Mizhnarodni Avialinii Ukrainy Prat
Aviall, Inc.
Avianca Services
AVIC Aircraft Co. Ltd.
Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras
Babcock Mission Critical Services Ltd
Bae Systems Inc.
Barfield
Boeing
Boeing Asia Pacific Aviation Services
Bombardier
Bristow Group, Inc.
Brussels Airlines Sa
Cathay Pacific Airways
Cessna
CFM International Incorporated
China Eastern Airlines
China Southern
China Southern Airlines Co. Ltd.
Citilink
Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC)
Cobham Plc
Công ty trách nhi?m h?u h?n m?t thành viên Hàng không Vi?t Nam
COOPESA
Copa Airlines
Corporation of China (Comac)
CPI Aerostructures, Inc.
Dassault Aviation SA
Delta TechOps
Doric Nimrod Air Two Ltd.
Dubai Aviation Corporation
EASA
easyJet Plc
Egypt Air Holding Company
Elite Aerospace Inc
Embraer
Emirates Airline
Emirates Engineering
Epi Europrop International Gmbh
Era Helicopters LLC
ERJ aircraft
Esterline Technologies Corp.
Ethiopian Airlines Enterprise
Etihad Engineering
EVA Airways
FAA
Garuda Indonesia
GE Aviation
GE Celma
General Dynamics Corporation
Gulfstream Aerospace
HAECO Ltd.
Hainan Airlines
Honeywell
Hong Kong Aero Engine Services Ltd (HAESL)
Iberia Maintenance
Indamer Aviation
Japan Airlines
Jet Aviation
KLM Engineering
Lufthansa Technik
Malaysia Airlines
MTU Aero Engine AG
Mubadala
Philippine Airlines
PJSC
Pratt & Whitney
Rolls-Royce
Safran
Senior plc
SIA Engineering
SIAEC
Singapore Aero Engine Services Pte Ltd (SAESL)
Singapore Airlines
Snecma America Engine Services
Spirit Aerosystems Inc.
SR Technics
ST Aerospace
TAM MRO
TAP Maintenance
Thai Airways
The European Commission (EC)
Turkish Technic
United Technologies Corporation
VECA Airlines
VietJet Air
Widerøe
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg