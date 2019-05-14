Building & Construction Plastics Market Worth $179.84 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global building & construction plastics market size is expected to reach USD 179.84 billion by 2025 according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., rising at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. The demand for the product is anticipated to register healthy growth owing to rapid migration to urban areas.

Key suggestions from the report:

Demand for polyurethane is anticipated to post the fastest CAGR of 7.9%, in terms of revenue, from 2017 to 2025 owing to R&D associated with product resulting in availability of highly efficient products

Polyvinyl chloride is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.6%, in terms of volume, from 2017 to 2025 owing to its advantageous properties such as recyclability, durability, weather ability, and low maintenance, and its availability in a wide array of colors

Windows application is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 8.2%, in terms of revenue, over the forecast period due to increasing number of installations of the product in manufacturing facilities as well as private infrastructures.

The pipes & ducts segment is likely to expand at a CAGR of 4.2%, in terms of volume, over the forecast period owing to increasing use of plastics in sewage applications and the air conditioning & ventilation sector

Asia Pacific is estimated to be a highly attractive market on account of increasing government support in form of tax benefits and financial incentives in the Chinese and Indian petrochemicals industries. The region is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.7%, in terms of revenue, over the forecast period

Manufacturers are constantly working toward launching new and improved products with reduced quantities of natural resources. For instance, in 2016, DOW announced the production of STYOFOAM brand insulation in Canada .

Building & Construction Plastics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (PVC, Polyurethane), By Application (Pipes & Ducts, Windows, Insulation, Roofing), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025

Plastics utilized in the industry are gaining popularity owing to their numerous advantages including low maintenance, improved material performance, durability, easy handling, lightweight, and availability. Moreover, introduction of green infrastructure projects funded by governments of developing regions such as Asia Pacific is likely to trigger the industry growth.

Asia Pacific was the largest market for the product on a global level in 2017. Increasing number of government projects and infrastructure is expected to drive the market in APAC. Emerging economies including India and China are poised to exhibit dynamic growth in the near future owing to strong economic growth and removal of barriers pertaining to foreign investments in Asia.

Grand View Research has segmented the global building & construction plastics market report on the basis of product, application, and region.

Building and Construction Plastics Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Polyvinyl Chloride



Polystyrene



Polyethylene



Polyurethane



Others

Building and Construction Plastics Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Roofing



Polyvinyl Chloride





Polyurethanes





Others



Insulation



Polystyrene





Polyurethanes





Others



Pipes & Ducts



Polyvinyl Chloride





Polystyrene





Polyethylene





Others



Wall Coverings



Polyvinyl Chloride





Others



Windows



Polyvinyl Chloride





Polyurethanes





Others



Others



Polyvinyl Chloride





Polystyrene





Polyethylene





Polyurethanes





Others

Building and Construction Plastics Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





India



Central & South America



Brazil



MEA

