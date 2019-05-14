New product family addresses every layer of the network

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) today announced the new Arista 7800R family for demanding 400G cloud networks and the next generation of the Arista 7500R, 7280R Series. The new platforms support 100G and 400G Ethernet with compelling throughput, density and price-performance and offer new telemetry and intelligence embedded into the network for service provider, edge, 5G and IoT solutions. Enhancements in routing, security, and automation are delivered through Arista EOS (Extensible Operating System).

"As the leading provider of interconnection services in the Nordics, and the number one choice for access to the Russian and Baltic markets, Netnod provides the most flexible interconnection services available," said Mattias Karlsson, Head of Engineering, Netnod. "The Arista R3-Series expands our capacity for high-performance peering and colocation services. It provides power efficient systems offering 400G and a rich feature set enabling us to offer industry-leading interconnection services at our Internet Exchanges throughout the Nordics."

The new 7800R3 Series provides 36 400G ports per line card, a 4X increase compared to prior modular systems, to address the largest cloud datacenter routing requirements. Enhancements to the 7500R3 Series deliver density and performance improvements with investment protection. The 7280R3 Series offers up to 48 400G ports that can be split into up to 192 100G ports. All R3-Series feature the proven VoQ deep buffer architecture, with support for 400G, increased route scale and new telemetry functions.

"The expansion of the R-Series to 400G and the new 7800R3 provides customers with increases in performance to handle exponential traffic growth, network segmentation, telemetry and cybersecurity challenges," said Anshul Sadana, Chief Operating Officer of Arista Networks.

Secure Proven Platforms

The 7800R3 Series is initially available in 4 and 8 slot modular chassis, with up to 576 ports of 400G or 460Tbps of capacity for the largest scale environments, with a choice of both 100G and 400G modules with optional MACsec for secure interconnect across datacenters.

The 7500R3, the latest generation of the award-winning 7500 Series, offers compelling improvements with 400G and 100G line card options while protecting customer investments. The latest innovations include Inband Network Telemetry (INT), IPFIX and Network Address Translation (NAT) along with increased capacity and scale while improving power efficiency.

The 7280R3 is the third generation of fixed systems using the R-Series architecture with 3X higher performance, 2X the scale and power efficiency, supporting 400G for environments where space and power are at a premium.

7280PR3-48 and 7280PR3-24 offering 48 400G ports in 2U and 24 400G ports in 1U

7280CR3-96, offering 96 100G ports in 2U and

7280CR3-32P4, offering 4 400G ports plus 32 100G ports for space efficient Spines

All new platforms are available with 400G-OSFP or 400G-QSFP-DD configurations.

The new R3 Series products are shipping in Q3 2019.

Join our webinar and learn more about 400G and Cloud Networking Transformation on Thursday, May 23. Register here.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks pioneered software-driven, cognitive cloud networking for large-scale datacenter and campus environments. Arista's award-winning platforms redefine and deliver availability, agility, automation, analytics and security. Arista has shipped more than twenty million cloud networking ports worldwide with CloudVision and EOS, an advanced network operating system. Committed to open standards across private, public and hybrid cloud solutions, Arista products are supported worldwide directly and through partners.

ARISTA, EOS, and CloudVision are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Arista Networks, Inc. in jurisdictions around the world. Other company names or product names may be trademarks of their respective owners. Additional information and resources can be found at www.arista.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements regarding the benefits of Arista's R-Series family and EOS, including performance, cost savings, routing, telemetry and security. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements including: our limited operating history, rapid growth and experience with developing and releasing new products, product, support or service quality problems; rapidly evolving changes in technology, customer requirements and industry standards as well as other risks stated in our filings with the SEC available on Arista's website at www.arista.com and the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Arista disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190514005402/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Brooke Decker

Corporate Communications

Tel: (408) 547-5589

brooke@arista.com

Investor Contact:

Charles Yager

Product and Investor Advocacy

Tel: (408) 547-5892

cyager@arista.com