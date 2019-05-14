Moixa has wrapped up an £8.6 million funding round led by Honda. The U.K. smart battery specialist will use the funds to finance the global expansion of its business managing residential battery systems, electric vehicles and smart charging facilities, as well as the aggregation of battery capacity for grid services.Moixa, which manages more than 70 MWh of residential storage capacity in 7,000 homes throughout the U.K. and Japan, has secured £8.6 million ($11.1 million) of new funds from a group of investors led by Japanese automaker Honda. The U.K. company has hailed the funding round as global ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...