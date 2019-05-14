HR Professional Services Market Size Worth $7.47 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global HR professional services market size is expected to reach USD 7.47 billion by 2025 at a 12.4%CAGR during the forecast period, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing demand for human resource (HR) processes and need to manage remote teams due to ongoing workplace transformation are creating demand for HR professional services.

Key suggestions from the report:

By type, the core HR segment generated the highest revenue in 2017 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 11.7% over the forecast period. This is attributed to growing use of business analytics and artificial intelligence in HR professional services to enhance workflow, increase productivity, and offer employee work-life balance

The talent management segment is estimated to expand at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. This can be attributed to rising need to guarantee employee retention by managing career and succession planning, and also by managing workforce and employee benefits

By deployment, on-premise is expected to remain the most adopted method of deployment of HR professional services and the segment is expected to register a CAGR of 9.7% over the forecast period

The hosted deployment segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 15.6% over the forecast period

On the basis of end use, the IT and telecom and retail segments are expected to exhibit strong growth as enterprises aim to reduce their efforts on manually carrying out HR operations such as conducting appraisals, performance evaluation, and providing feedbacks

North America is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period and valued USD 1.08 billion in 2017 owing to presence of a large number of leading HR professional services providers in the region

ADP, Inc.; Oracle Corporation; SAP SE; Ultimate Software; Workday, Inc.; IBM Corporation; Kronos, Inc.; Skillsoft; and Cornerstone On Demand, Inc. are some of the key players in the HR professional services market.s

Read 183 page research report with TOC on "Human Resource (HR) Professional Services Market Analysis Report By Type (Core HR, Recruiting, Talent Management), By Deployment (Hosted, On-premise), By Enterprise Size, By End Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/human-resource-hr-professional-services-market

Growing awareness among enterprises regarding benefits of advanced Human Resource Management (HRM) services, particularly HR professional services, is playing a key role in improving employee retention and promoting satisfactory work-life balance.

Advancements in the field of big data analytics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) over the last decade have prompted numerous organizations to integrate these technologies into their business processes. Adoption of these advanced technologies aids organizations in gaining tactical conclusions regarding future market trends by analyzing HR data.

Automation of HR operations enables a reduction in workload of HR personnel. This further offers them sufficient time to invest in strategic decision-making. Moreover, use of predictive analytics in crucial processes such as talent management, succession planning, and career management makes management tasks easy. Benefits such as improved performance and ease of upgrading technology are expected to lead to extensive adoption of hosted HR professional services.

Grand View Research has segmented the global HR professional services market based on type, deployment, enterprise size, end use, and region:

HR Professional Services Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Core HR



Employee Collaboration & Engagement



Recruiting



Talent Management



Workforce Planning & Analytics



Others

HR Professional Services Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Hosted



On-premise

HR Professional Services Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Large Enterprises



Small & Medium Enterprises

HR Professional Services End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Academia



BFSI



Government



Healthcare



IT & Telecom



Manufacturing



Retail



Others

HR Professional Services Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France



Asia Pacific



Australia





China





Hong Kong





India





Japan





Singapore





Thailand



Latin America



Brazil





MEA

Find more research reports on Digital Media Industry, by Grand View Research:

Online Media Market - Proliferation of internet users and high adoption rate of smartphones and portable devices are the major factors that drive online media market growth.

Proliferation of internet users and high adoption rate of smartphones and portable devices are the major factors that drive online media market growth. 3D Animation Software Market - Increasing demands for animation in the entertainment and gaming industry is presumed to drive the 3D animation software market for the animation industry.

Increasing demands for animation in the entertainment and gaming industry is presumed to drive the 3D animation software market for the animation industry. Digital Photography Market - Increasing popularity of social networking and the custom of sharing images over various platforms has led to the evolution of the digital photography market.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter