Dynatronics Corporation: Dynatronics Announces Financial Results for Third Fiscal Quarter 2019

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2019 / Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ: DYNT), a leading manufacturer of athletic training, physical therapy, and rehabilitation products, today announced financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Net sales for the quarter were $14.6 million, a decrease of $2.0 million, or 12.5 percent, compared to $16.6 million in the same period of the prior year. Gross profit for the quarter decreased $886,000, or 16.8 percent, to $4.4 million.

The lower revenue and gross profit were in-line with our expectations. Gross margin for the quarter was 30.3 percent, compared to 31.8 percent in the same period of the prior year. Consistent with last quarter, the decrease in gross margin was driven primarily by lower overall sales levels and by a larger portion of our products being sold through third-party distribution partners.

"We continue to transition the legacy business with a focus on cost-reductions and improved operating cash flow, while building our restorative products platform for longer-term success," explained Dr. Christopher R. von Jako, CEO of Dynatronics. "We are confident that the steps we are taking will position us to capitalize on evolving market opportunities."

Net loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 was approximately $563,000, an improvement from a net loss of $1.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. The decrease in net loss is primarily attributable to a decrease of $785,000 in severance expense, and approximately $853,000 of reduced operating expense driven by our initiatives to increase profitability. These decreases were partially offset by the $886,000 decrease in gross profit. These decreases were partially offset by the $886,000 decrease in gross profit.

"Our team continues to take decisive measures to manage the business for improved profitability and operating cash flow through this transitional period," said Dr. von Jako. "Our cost reduction efforts have continued to be effective as evidenced by our ability to generate a positive $1.6 million in operating cash flow for the latest nine months."

The following is a summary of operating results for the quarter and nine months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018 and balance sheet highlights as of March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018.

Summary Selected Financial Data

Statement of Operations Highlights

In thousands, except share and per share amounts

Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended March 31, March 31,

2019 2018 2019 2018

Net sales $ 14,552 $ 16,634 $ 47,057 $ 47,513 Cost of sales 10,147 11,342 32,425 32,112 Gross profit 4,405 5,292 14,632 15,401

Selling, general, and admin. expenses 4,818 6,456 15,087 16,194 Other (expense) income, net (118 ) (113 ) 3 (271 ) Loss before income taxes (531 ) (1,277 ) (452 ) (1,064 ) Income tax provision (32 ) - (237 ) - Net loss (563 ) (1,277 ) (689 ) (1,064 )

Deemed dividend on convertible preferred stock and accretion of discount - - - (1,024 ) Preferred stock dividend, cash - - - (105 ) Convertible preferred stock dividend, in common stock (197 ) (191 ) (586 ) (578 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (760 ) $ (1,468 ) $ (1,275 ) $ (2,771 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders per common share - basic and diluted $ (0.09 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.45 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 8,307,117 7,962,179 8,189,890 6,135,224

Balance Sheet Highlights

In thousands

Mar. 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 Cash and cash equivalents $ 414 $ 1,696 Trade accounts receivable 6,854 7,811 Inventories, net 11,219 10,988 Prepaid & other 772 927 Total current assets $ 19,259 $ 21,422

Accounts payable $ 4,249 $ 3,413 Accrued payroll and benefits expense 1,469 1,929 Accrued expenses 1,147 830 Other current liabilities 810 747 Line of credit 4,794 6,286 Current portion of acquisition holdback and earn-out liability 966 1,380 Total current liabilities $ 13,435 $ 14,585

