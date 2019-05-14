FANDOM SPORTS To Kick Off Superfan Engagement at Finland's First Esports Mega-Tournament, Arctic Invitational

Arctic Invitational will be held on September 14th bringing together the most accomplished esports players from Finland and around the world

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2019 / FANDOM SPORTS (CSNX: FDM, OTCQB: FDMSF, FSE: TQ-42) is pleased to announce the company will create a first-of-its-kind, esports superfan engagement campaign as part of Finland's first mega esports event, Arctic Invitational, which will be held September 14th at the Hartwall Arena, in Helsinki, Finland.

The Arctic Invitational, hosted by Elisa Viihde and Starsquad Event, is the highlight of the Finnish esports calendar, bringing together some of the most accomplished Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) players from Finland and around the world. Three successful international teams are invited to compete in the finals. The team to fill the fourth spot will be decided in a qualifying round. Qualifiers are held at Finnish gaming events throughout the course of the year, such as LanTrek and Vectorama.

FANDOM ESPORTS is also partnering with Twitch partner and personality, Anniina, to give her followers a chance to win the FANDOM ESPORTS IRL experience at the Arctic Invitational, where they will receive VIP treatment and endless bragging rights. Those who are interested in participating can do so by completing the below:

Step 1: Purchase tickets to the Arctic Invitational through this exclusive link: https://www.ticketmaster.fi/event/arctic-invitational-lippuja/251849?camefrom=ext_fandom_oma_ai_030419

Step 2: Players can double their chances to win by following Anniina on Twitch and sending her a message with the hashtag ArcticFandom

FANDOM SPORTS, a first-of-its kind social platform allowing users to 'Play, Predict and Get Rewarded,' will create a custom, superfan-centric campaign at the event where attending and spectating superfans' commentary will be streamed via Twitch channel. Through this campaign, superfans of attending teams, like NRG, will be able to participate in the event and tout their feedback on a global stream.

"It's an honor to participate in this much-needed event for esports in Finland," said Henri Holm, CEO and Director of FANDOM SPORTS. "We are excited to connect superfans and attendees alike to express their esports fandom."

To learn more about FANDOM SPORTS visit: www.fandomsports.net to learn more about Arctic Invitational, visit https://arcticinvitational.fi/.

About FANDOM SPORTS:

"Play. Predict. Get Rewarded." FANDOM SPORTS Media is an entertainment and gaming company "Hell Bent" on finding and creating the best interactive sports and esports content. FANDOM SPORTS allow superfans to unleash their primal sports passions by engaging with other fans, cheering for their favourite teams and players and jeering their opponents.

The FANDOM SPORTS app allows users to unleash their primal sports passion by allowing fans to play, predict and get rewarded on real time sport and esports events. The company's 1-2-1 strategy is built-on a Blockchain Platform two global apps with one FANCOIN economy for super fans fight one another within an entertaining mobile application and to get rewarded for the action.

For additional Information:

Investor Relations

Email: info@fandomsports.net

Tel: +1 (647) 236-4895

Or

Sales & Partnerships

Email: support@fandomsports.net

DISCLAIMER:

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy and accuracy of this information. This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements do not guarantee future events or performance and should not be relied upon. Actual outcomes may differ materially due to any number of factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Some of these risks and uncertainties may be described in the Company's corporate filings (posted at www.sedar.com).

The Company has no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements due to new information or events. This press release contains forward-looking statements about FANDOM SPORTS. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words like "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "consider," "project," and similar references to the future. Forward-looking statements reflect FANDOM SPORTS' good-faith evaluation of information available at the time the forward-looking statements were made. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and our actual results may differ materially from those projected. Please refer to FANDOM SPORTS' annual and quarterly reports filed on SEDAR for a full discussion of those risks and uncertainties we view as most important. Forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as, a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at or by which any such performance or results will be achieved. As a result, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: FANDOM SPORTS

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/544994/FANDOM-SPORTS-To-Kick-Off-Superfan-Engagement-at-Finlands-First-Esports-Mega-Tournament-Arctic-Invitational