Foam Concrete Market Growth to be Reinforced Based on Increased Residential and Construction Application Across the Globe: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Foam Concrete Market is expected to witness a massive growth in the forecast period. Foam concrete, also titled as Lightweight Cellular Concrete (LLC), completely consists of a slurry of cement or fly ash, water and sand in which some suppliers acclaim pure cement and water with the foaming agent for extremely lightweight mixes. Further, this slurry is mixed with a synthetic aerated foam in a concrete mixing plant and is created using a foaming agent that is extensively mixed with water and air from a generator.

Foam concrete is considered to be a lightweight aerated concrete, which is basically a slurry of cement with 20% of foam entrained into the plastic mortar. Due to its inexpensive price and appropriate lining property, foam concrete is widely used in the construction materials. Along with this, foam concretes help in reducing weight and cost of construction as has a light density. These are some of the major reasons that are aiding the foam concrete market to witness tremendous growth.

In addition to this, this market has been experiencing continuous economic expansion because the investors have been investing immensely, which is encouraging the manufacturers to come up with unexpected modernizations that will upsurge the demand of the foam concrete market

The foam concrete market is segmented on the basis of applications (infrastructure, residential, industrial, garden, pavements, others); by materials (synthetic foaming agent, protein foaming agent) and by region North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Rest of the World).

Geographically, the demand for foam concrete is increasing rapidly in the regions of the Asia Pacific and Europe. This growth is reinforced by the rise in the residential and construction industries in these regions. In the present scenario, Asia Pacific holds the largest market share and is expected to witness tremendous progress in the forecast period as well. Followed by this, Europe will also be at a fast pace and will grow rapidly in the forthcoming years. In the near future, the foam concrete market will continue to come up with some extraordinary product innovations to attract new consumers and investors, for them to continue the domination.

Some of the noteworthy key players profiled in the foam concrete market report are EUROCEMENT, LafargeHolicim, VOTORANTIM Group, Hochtief, STRABAG, Leighton Holdings, Bouygues, Bechtel Corporation, CEMEX, Shanghai Construction Group, Luca Industries International, Boral Concrete, Grupo ACS, CNBM and Vinci. All the leading companies are including mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and joint ventures to enhance the growth of the market efficiently.

Global Market for foam concrete to 2023 offers detailed coverage of foam concrete industry and presents main market trends. The market research gives historical and forecast market size, demand and production forecasts, end-use demand details, price trends, and company shares of the leading foam concrete producers to provide exhaustive coverage of the foam concrete.

Report contents include

Analysis of the foam concrete market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

Historical data and forecast

Regional analysis including growth estimates

Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates

Profiles on foam concrete including products, sales/revenues, and market position

Market structure, market drivers and restraints

Key regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

and South America

Table of Contents

Part 1. Summary

Part 2. Report Methodology

2.1 Methodology

2.2 Data Source

2.3 Disclaimer

Part 3. Market Overview

3.1 General Information

3.2 Product Type

3.3 Application

3.4 Foam Concrete Status & Prospect

Part 4. Competitive Landscape

4.1 Global Foam Concrete Sales & Share by Company (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Foam Concrete Revenue & Share by Company (2013-2018)

4.3 Pricing Trends

4.4 Competitive Trends

Part 5. Segmentation by Type

5.1 Global Foam Concrete Sales Volume by Type (2013-2018)

5.2 Global Foam Concrete Revenue by Type (2013-2018)

5.3 Global Foam Concrete Price by Type (2013-2018)

