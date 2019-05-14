Wolters Kluwer CCH Tagetik to Host in Touch 2019 'Mining Your Gold' Conference, in Lucca, Italy, May 15-17

Three-day event includes opportunity to experience CCH Tagetik Finance Transformation Platform empowered by the Analytic Information Hub

STAMFORD, Connecticut and LUCCA, Italy, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CCH Tagetik, part of Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting the global provider of market-leading software solutions and information services for finance professionals, will hold its 2019 inTouch conference under the theme 'Mining Your Gold' in Lucca, Italy, May 15-17.

Visitors will see in action how the CCH Tagetik Finance Transformation Platform powered by the Analytic Information Hub for modern performance management, easily turns high volumes of data into information, to speed up any process and provide drilldown, variance analysis and modeling at the lowest level.

The conference will open on Thursday 16th of May with a plenary session and the agenda then consists of four main tracks: Budgeting and Planning, Consolidation, Reporting and The Modernization of Finance. The event is expected to host 700 financial executives among customers, prospects and partners, who will discover CCH Tagetik's evolution beyond traditional corporate performance management (CPM).

More than 50 sessions available include product demonstrations, testimonials and 'meet the expert' sessions. There will be insights into best practice in budgeting, planning, consolidation and reporting, plus the chance to see how industry peers are taking advantage of CCH Tagetik's innovations.

CCH Tagetik also invites delegates to an exclusive Gala Dinner: 'Gold is the new black' and entertainment on Thursday, May 16th at the Mercato del Carmine in Lucca's historic quarter.

"The conference theme 'Mining Your Gold' defines what attendees can expect in Lucca in the coming days," says Manuel Vellutini, EVP Commercial, CCH Tagetik. "The role of finance is complex and evolving rapidly. Data is a mine from which CCH Tagetik is advantageously placed to extract considerable value as its solutions develop beyond what CPM alone can provide. Our commitment is as a trusted collaborative partner to help CFOs and their teams to find the gold among KPIs. These golden KPIs generated from the vast amounts of data to which they have access can then be used to sharpen their competitive edge."

Registration is still open at this link and the full program is available here.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer is a global leader in professional information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2017 annual revenues of €4.4 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

CCH Tagetik a part of the Tax and Accounting division, provide solutions to CFOS for Corporate Performance Management.

For more information about our solutions and organization, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Media Contacts:

Greta Bartoli

CCH Tagetik

+39-058396811 office

greta.bartoli@wolterskluwer.com



Jonathan Roberts

Pryor Roberts

+44(0)7960-716573

jonathan@pryorroberts.com