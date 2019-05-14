Energous Corporation Announces Participation in Upcoming Financial Conferences

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2019 / Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT), the developer of WattUp, a revolutionary wireless charging 2.0 technology, today announced that Stephen R. Rizzone, president and CEO, will participate in the following financial conferences:

The 20th Annual B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference

The Beverly Hills Hilton, Los Angeles, CA

Thursday, May 23, 2019

Presentation time: 3:30 pm PT / 6:30 pm ET

Ladenburg Thalmann Technology Expo 2019

Convene Center, New York, NY

Thursday, May 30, 2019

Presentation time: 12:30 pm PT / 3:30 pm ET

The Energous presentations will be webcast live. Interested parties can access the webcast on Energous investor relations website at https://ir.energous.com/events. The webcast will be archived and available for at least 30 days.

About Energous Corporation

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) is leading the next generation of wireless charging - Wireless Charging 2.0 - with its award-winning WattUp technology, which supports fast, efficient contact-based charging, as well as charging over-the-air. WattUp is a scalable, RF-based wireless charging technology that offers substantial improvements in contact-based charging efficiency, foreign object detection, orientation freedom and thermal performance compared to older, coil-based charging technologies. The technology can be designed into many different sized electronic devices for the home and office, as well as the medical, industrial, retail and automotive industries, and it ensures interoperability across products. As a systems solutions company, Energous develops silicon-based wireless power transfer (WPT) technologies and customizable reference designs. These include innovative silicon chips, antennas and software for a wide variety of applications, such as smartphones, fitness trackers, hearables, medical sensors and more. Energous received the world's first FCC Part 18 certification for at-a-distance wireless charging, and it has more than 200 awarded patents/allowed applications for its WattUp wireless charging technology to-date. For more information, please visit Energous.com.

Energous Investor Relations:

Bishop IR

Mike Bishop

(415) 894-9633

IR@energous.com

Energous Public Relations

PR@energous.com

(408) 963-0200

SOURCE: Energous Corporation

