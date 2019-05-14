Machine Vision Market Size Worth $18.24 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 7.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global machine vision market size is expected to reach USD 18.24 billion by 2025 at a 7.7% CAGR during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The ability of machine vision systems to process massive amounts of information in a just a few seconds is a major factor driving the market. The quick processing ability of machine vision systems is paving the way for manufacturers to achieve new milestones in manufacturing products with negligible defects. Moreover, increasing adoption of robots across industrial sectors is leading to application of vision-guided robotic systems. Industrial verticals, such as automotive, pharmaceutical, packaging, and food and beverage are prominent sectors where robotic systems are used, eventually fueling demand for machine vision systems.

Key suggestions from the report:

By way of product, the PC-based segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017 and is estimated to continue its dominance over the forecast period

On the basis of application, the identification segment is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth rate over the forecast period, followed by the positioning and guidance segment

By end use, the food and beverages industry is expected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period

The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness substantial growth over the next decade. This growth is witnessed in the wake of ample opportunities offered due to presence of large manufacturing hubs across the food and packaging, automotive, pharmaceutical, industrial, and consumer electronic sectors

Prominent companies in the industry include Allied Vision Technologies GmbH ( Germany ), Basler AG ( Germany ), Cognex Corporation (U.S.), Keyence Corporation ( Japan ), National Instruments (U.S.), Omron Corporation ( Japan ), Machine Vision Technology (U.K.), and Microscan Systems (U.S.)

Read 104 page research report with TOC on "Machine Vision Market Analysis Report By Offering, By Application (Quality Assurance, Measurement, Identification), By Product (PC-based, Smart Camera-based), By End Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/machine-vision-market

Machine vision technology encompasses various components in order to capture images of products to analyze them, depending on different parameters of quality and safety. The technology is a combination of software and hardware, which provides operational control to devices to execute functions such as capturing and processing of images and measuring various characteristics required for decision making. Major components of the system include lighting, lens, image sensors, vision processing, and communication devices. Machine vision systems assist in resolving complicated industrial tasks with reliability.

Industrial machine vision systems are usually more robust and demand high reliability, stability, and accuracy as compared to those used in institutional or educational applications. They cost lesser than systems used in military, aerospace, defense, and government applications. These factors are expected to lead to greater adaptability of the technology in industrial sectors. In addition, robotic vision systems used across these industries are leading to increasing adoption of the technology, thereby strengthening the overall market.

The technology has proven to be of key importance in the area of manufacturing and quality control, owing to rising need for quality inspection and production. In addition, growing automation in industrial segments is facilitating the growth of the market at a considerable rate.

The technology has been witnessing extensive developments and innovative upgrades since its emergence. Several factors, such as inception of the technology and increasing need for quality products, are influencing market growth. Furthermore, machine vision systems are gaining traction in medical and healthcare applications in recent times. Analysis of medical images and robotic applications for carrying various medical activities are key roles of the technology in these sectors.

The automotive industry held the largest share in the machine vision market in 2017. The inspection process, which includes error proofing and presence/absence checking, is responsible for adoption of machine vision in the automotive sector. The food and beverages industry is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast years, owing to use of machine vision systems in packaging and bottling operations.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2017, which can be attributed to ample opportunities offered on account of large manufacturing practices carried out in the region. Countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India are considered to be potential markets for upcoming technologies, including machine vision. The region's rapid industrial expansion has been significantly contributing to the prosperity and development of various innovations and adoption of different technologies.

In addition, factors such as growing focus on developments, increased expenditure on vision-related research activities, and expanding manufacturing base in the region are expected to spur the market in Asia Pacific. The market is also anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth rate over the forecast period.

The global industry is facing challenges due to lack of awareness among users about rapidly advancing machine vision technology. Moreover, the complexity of integrating machine vision systems are posing major difficulties for manufacturers. This is also restraining the growth of the market.

Grand View Research has segmented the global machine vision market based on offering, product, application, end-use industry, and region:

Machine Vision Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Hardware



Software

Machine Vision Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

PC-based



Smart Camera-based

Machine Vision Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Quality Assurance and Inspection



Positioning and Guidance



Measurement



Identification

Machine Vision End-Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Automotive



Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals



Electronics & Semiconductor



Pulp & Paper



Printing & Labelling



Food & Beverage (Packaging and Bottling)



Glass & Metal



Postal & Logistics



Others (Agriculture, Security & Surveillance, Rubber, Plastics, Solar Paneling, Machinery, and Others)

Machine Vision Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





South Korea





Singapore



South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

Find more research reports on Next Generation Technologies Industry, by Grand View Research:

Video Game Market - The Video games market is expected to be fueled by a number of games available on the internet at a minimal price or free of cost, individuals owning multiple gaming devices such as tablets, computers, laptops and consoles due to increase in disposable income and high standard of living.

The Video games market is expected to be fueled by a number of games available on the internet at a minimal price or free of cost, individuals owning multiple gaming devices such as tablets, computers, laptops and consoles due to increase in disposable income and high standard of living. Graphene Electronics Market - High electricity and heat conductivity, and superior functionality and performance of graphene are major features which are expected to drive the Graphene Electronics market.

High electricity and heat conductivity, and superior functionality and performance of graphene are major features which are expected to drive the Graphene Electronics market. Smart Weapons Market - Increasing cost of maintenance and aging military equipment have resulted in increased demand for the smart weapons market.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg