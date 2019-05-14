Strapping Machine Market to Witness Substantial Growth due to Rising Demand From Food & Beverage Industry and Focus Upon Package Security Till 2025 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Strapping Machine Market is anticipated to reach USD 6.4 billion by 2025. The strapping machines are important to the packaging industry. Spending by high amount on packaging apart from the product itself is imperative, as the product is a quality product, but if it's not properly packed, it might prove to be unattractive for the consumer. The machines are used for housing a band or strap about the packages to hold and provide surface and safety to the packages. Also, there is growth in the automatic strapping machines in comparison with the physically handled strapping machines to reduce the stress of the humans.

The factors that propel the growth of the strapping machine industry include increasing demand in food and beverage industries, investment by producers in these machines to achieve cost-as well as product effectiveness, concentrating more on package security that will further escalate the development. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including the requirement of huge amount of capital investment to initiate manufacturing. Strapping Machine Market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 4.9% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Strapping Machine industry may be explored by product type, application, material type, and geography. The market may be explored by product type as Hand-tools strapping machines, Automatic strapping machines, Semiautomatic strapping machines. The key applications that could be explored in the Strapping Machine Market include Currency Strapping, Plastic Strapping, Others. Strapping Machine industry may be analyzed by Material Type as PET, Baler Twines, Steel, PP, Polyester, PVC.

North America accounted for the major share of the Strapping Machine Market Size in 2016 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include high growth in the food and consumer packaging industry in the region. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness substantial growth rate throughout the market, which is majorly driven by developing economies such as India and China. Additionally, Asia Pacific is witnessing high growth in the packaging industry due to increase in the disposable income, increasing middle class population, etc.

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the strapping machine industry comprise Strapex, Polychem Corporation, Transpak Equipment Corp., MOSCA GmbH, Australian Warehouse Solutions, Signode Packaging Systems Corporation, Samuel Strapping Systems, StraPack Inc., Venus Packaging, MJ Maillis SA, Messersì Packaging S.r.l., and Dynaric, Inc. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

Market Segment:

Strapping Machine Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

Semi-automatic



Automatic



Fully automatic

Strapping Machine Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

Steel



Polypropylene



Polyester

Strapping Machine Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

Food & beverage



Consumer electronics



Household appliances



Newspaper & graphics



Others

Strapping Machine Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.



Europe



U.K.





Germany



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

