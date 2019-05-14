Powerful, All-in-One Solution Enhances Student Creativity, Critical Thinking, Communication and Collaboration

Soundtrap, a Spotify company, announced that an education version of its new Soundtrap for Storytellers podcast creation tool introduced today will be available to teachers and students for use in the classroom. Like the Soundtrap online music recording studio, this simple tool supports STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) education initiatives while amplifying student voice and developing essential skills such as creativity, critical thinking, communication and collaboration.

Equipped with a wide range of intuitive features, Soundtrap for Storytellers allows podcasters to focus on the art of storytelling by significantly reducing the time and investment typically needed to make podcasts sound professional. The full suite of services can be accessed via desktop, and a select set of recording and editing features is available on iOS and Android. Tools available include:

Interactive Transcripts/Editing Studio : Soundtrap for Storytellers saves hours of time by enabling users to transcribe and edit the spoken-word audio file as you would in a text document, eliminating the need to listen to the podcast over and over again. Automatic transcripts, at the click of a button, will differentiate instruction for all ages, abilities and individualized education plans. This tool allows learners to see their spoken word, easily edit the text and tell the story of their learning.

: Soundtrap for Storytellers saves hours of time by enabling users to transcribe and edit the spoken-word audio file as you would in a text document, eliminating the need to listen to the podcast over and over again. Automatic transcripts, at the click of a button, will differentiate instruction for all ages, abilities and individualized education plans. This tool allows learners to see their spoken word, easily edit the text and tell the story of their learning. Communication and Collaboration: While this education version is compliant with the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) there is the ability for older learners, outside the COPPA environment, to invite family and friends to remotely join a podcast without requiring the invitees to sign up for Soundtrap. They can also upload a podcast and English transcript directly to Spotify.

While this education version is compliant with the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) there is the ability for older learners, outside the COPPA environment, to invite family and friends to remotely join a podcast without requiring the invitees to sign up for Soundtrap. They can also upload a podcast and English transcript directly to Spotify. Creativity: Soundtrap for Education schools now have access to Soundtrap for Storytellers added features which let students tell their story, create their personal jingles and complete the audio production process using Soundtrap's built-in instruments and loops. Students will have access to 1,100+ classroom-appropriate sounds from freesound.org that could be used to punctuate their story and adds atmospheric sound to the podcast project.

According to Per Emanuelsson, CEO of Soundtrap, "This educational tool helps teachers differentiate instruction for students of all abilities within one classroom, giving students a compelling way to channel their thoughts and perspectives. While students will be utterly engaged, teachers get an inspiring vehicle for meeting core curriculum requirements."

Soundtrap for Storytellers was built around solving some of the biggest pain points for podcasters -- editing, transcribing, remote interviewing and adding sound effects -- and providing one, streamlined platform that contains every part of the podcast creation process. Equipped with a wide range of intuitive features, the education version of Soundtrap for Storytellers allows students to focus on the art of storytelling by significantly reducing the time and investment typically needed to make podcasts sound professional. The full suite of services can be accessed via desktop and a select set of recording and editing features is available on iOS and Android.

Access to the education version of Soundtrap for Storytellers will be available June 2019 without any additional subscription cost. Annual subscription pricing for Soundtrap for Education begins at $249 USD for 50 users.

ABOUT SOUNDTRAP

Soundtrap is the first cloud-based audio recording platform to work across all operating systems, enabling users to co-create music and podcasts anywhere in the world. The company is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. Soundtrap provides an easy-to-use music and audio creation platform for all levels of musical interest and abilities and is being used by the K-12 through higher-education markets. On December 2017, Soundtrap was acquired by Spotify. For more information, visit https://www.soundtrap.com/.

