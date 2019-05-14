Comprehensive podcast creation solution offers all-in-one recording, remote multi-track interviewing, smart transcribing, full audio production and publishing to Spotify

Soundtrap, a Spotify company, today announced Soundtrap for Storytellers, a cloud-based one-stop shop for high-quality collaborative podcast creation that provides podcasters with a powerful, efficient and user-friendly recording and production process.

Now available globally, Soundtrap for Storytellers is a comprehensive podcast creation solution that offers all of the following features in the same service: recording; remote multi-track interviewing with video chat; smart transcribing and editing of the spoken-word audio file as a text document; full audio production capabilities, the publishing of its transcript to optimize SEO, and the publishing of the podcast to Spotify.

"Soundtrap was created to redefine collaborative music making, and now we're bringing that same expertise to podcast creation with Soundtrap for Storytellers. The platform itself was built around solving some of the biggest pain points for podcasters editing, transcribing, remote interviewing and adding sound effects and providing one, streamlined platform that contains every part of the podcast creation process," said Per Emanuelsson, Co-Founder, Soundtrap.

"The Soundtrap team has done a fantastic job with this new product. Part of Spotify's mission is to grow the number of creators able to build podcasts worldwide. Soundtrap for Storytellers gives podcast creators incredible editing capabilities, collaboration in real-time, and the ability to publish their podcast to Spotify," said Charlie Hellman, Head of Creator Marketplace, Spotify.

Equipped with a wide range of intuitive features, Soundtrap for Storytellers allows podcasters to focus on the art of storytelling by significantly reducing the time and investment typically needed to make podcasts sound professional. The full suite of services can be accessed via desktop, and a select set of recording and editing features is available on iOS and Android. Tools available include:

Interactive Transcripts/Editing Studio : Soundtrap for Storytellers saves hours of time by enabling users to transcribe and edit the spoken-word audio file as you would in a text document, eliminating the need to listen to the podcast over and over again. For now, transcription is only available in English.

: Soundtrap for Storytellers saves hours of time by enabling users to transcribe and edit the spoken-word audio file as you would in a text document, eliminating the need to listen to the podcast over and over again. For now, transcription is only available in English. Collaborate and Remotely Interview Guests: Soundtrap for Storytellers enables podcasters to seamlessly collaborate with others from anywhere around the world. The platform is cloud-based and allows multiple people to talk, record (on separate tracks) and work on the same podcast by sending a link to join the session remotely.

Soundtrap for Storytellers enables podcasters to seamlessly collaborate with others from anywhere around the world. The platform is cloud-based and allows multiple people to talk, record (on separate tracks) and work on the same podcast by sending a link to join the session remotely. Increase Discoverability: Publish your podcast transcript to increase SEO, drive traffic to your podcast, and gain new fans.

Publish your podcast transcript to increase SEO, drive traffic to your podcast, and gain new fans. Sound Effects: Create your own jingle and complete your production with sound design using Soundtrap's built-in instruments and loops, and access an enormous sound library without having to leave the studio.

Soundtrap for Storytellers is available today, May 14, 2019, at Soundtrap.com/Storytellers. Pricing begins at $14.99/month and an annual plan is available starting at $11.99/month.

Soundtrap is the first cloud-based audio recording platform to work across all operating systems, enabling users to co-create music and podcasts anywhere in the world. The company is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. Soundtrap provides an easy-to-use music and audio creation platform for all levels of musical interest and abilities and is being used by the K-12 through higher-education markets. On December 2017, Soundtrap was acquired by Spotify. For more information, visit https://www.soundtrap.com/.

