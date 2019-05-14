Veeva CRM Approved Notes and Veeva CRM Approved Messaging strengthen compliance and advance digital engagement

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) today announced two new innovations in Veeva CRM that continue to advance compliance and digital engagement in the life sciences industry. Veeva CRM Approved Notes makes it easy for field reps to capture free text notes in Veeva CRM and leverage the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to save information without risk. Veeva Approved Messaging will add support for messaging applications such as WeChat and WhatsApp to open up new digital channels for compliant engagement.

These latest innovations build upon Veeva's continued investment in the industry's leading CRM platform, including Veeva CRM's real-time architecture to ensure field reps can access CRM details when and where they need them from any device.

"We continue to deliver industry-first capabilities that help companies provide the best customer experience with Veeva CRM," said David Logue, senior vice president of commercial strategy at Veeva Europe. "With rich note-taking in Veeva CRM Approved Notes and the ability for reps to send personalized messages with Veeva CRM Approved Messaging, organizations can build better customer relationships and remain compliant with every interaction."

Veeva is advancing the industry's efficiency and effectiveness with the following innovative capabilities in Veeva CRM:

Veeva CRM Approved Notes will be a new capability included in Veeva CRM that allows field reps to compliantly capture detailed notes of customer interactions. AI in Veeva CRM will help automatically detect potential compliance risks such as off-label messaging. With the freedom and flexibility to capture rich notes, reps can build stronger relationships and drive smarter, more informed customer interactions with lower risk. Veeva Approved Notes is planned for availability in 2020.

will be a new capability included in Veeva CRM that allows field reps to compliantly capture detailed notes of customer interactions. AI in Veeva CRM will help automatically detect potential compliance risks such as off-label messaging. With the freedom and flexibility to capture rich notes, reps can build stronger relationships and drive smarter, more informed customer interactions with lower risk. Veeva Approved Notes is planned for availability in 2020. Veeva CRM Approved Messaging will open up new digital channels for reps to engage in relevant, timely interactions with healthcare professionals. Companies can use messaging applications, including WhatsApp and WeChat, to send compliant messages to customers through any mobile device. Messaging now gives reps another digital channel to reach and engage HCPs and drive a personalized customer experience. Veeva Approved Messaging is available today for WeChat. Availability for WhatsApp is planned for 2020.

will open up new digital channels for reps to engage in relevant, timely interactions with healthcare professionals. Companies can use messaging applications, including WhatsApp and WeChat, to send compliant messages to customers through any mobile device. Messaging now gives reps another digital channel to reach and engage HCPs and drive a personalized customer experience. Veeva Approved Messaging is available today for WeChat. Availability for WhatsApp is planned for 2020. Veeva CRM's real-time architecture and Autosync capability will ensure all information is consistent across all devices. Activity, customer, and product data will automatically synchronize and always be available from any Apple and Windows phone, tablet, and laptop. With advanced mobile innovations in Veeva CRM, field teams can access the information they need for improved execution and productivity. Veeva CRM's Autosync is planned for availability in August 2019. See our infographic to learn how Veeva CRM is enabling real-time reps to do more from any device, anywhere.

Veeva helps customers stay current with the most recent enhancements from leading platform and operating system providers. Looking ahead, Veeva CRM will leverage the latest innovations from Apple, Microsoft, and Salesforce. Planned for availability in 2020, Veeva CRM will work with Apple touch ID and face ID to make it fast and easy for field reps to securely log in and open their CRM application. Veeva CRM's Sunrise user interface is now available on Windows 10 devices to provide a consistent and intuitive mobile experience for Windows users across all devices. And Veeva CRM is expected to be Lightning ready by the end of 2019 so customers can leverage Salesforce's new user interface for online browsers.

In other news today, Veeva introduced Veeva Andi, a new AI application as part of the Veeva CRM Suite that embeds tailored insights and suggestions right in Veeva CRM. Veeva also announced new capabilities in Veeva Commercial Cloud, including Veeva Vault Auto Claims Linking in Veeva Vault PromoMats to help improve speed and compliance of content development. Read today's Veeva Andi press release and Veeva Commercial Cloud press release to learn more.

Registrations for Veeva Commercial Medical Summit Europe are now open. Join us in Barcelona from 3-5 December 2019, where more than 1,200 life sciences professionals will gather to hear the latest news and market trends in the industry, experience innovative technology, and network and share best practices.

