TARA Biosystems, Inc.: TARA Biosystems Inc. Announces Issuance of US Patent for Biowire II Heart-on-a-Chip Platform

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2019 / TARA Biosystems, Inc. (TARA), a company offering physiologically relevant human "heart-on-a-chip" tissue models for cardiac risk assessment and drug discovery applications, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued US Patent 10,254,274 covering methods, compositions and devices for making and using three-dimensional biological tissues that mimic native physiology.

The technology described in this newly issued patent is embodied by TARA's Biowire II "heart-on-a-chip" platform, invented by TARA co-founder, Milica Radisic, Ph.D. and her team at the University of Toronto. TARA has exclusive worldwide rights to the patented technology and utilizes the Biowire II platform in providing cardiac risk assessment and drug discovery related services to the pharmaceutical industry. The patent is part of TARA's expanding portfolio of intellectual property in the field of stem cell tissue engineering.

TARA's Biowire II platform features technology for both engineering and analyzing three-dimensional tissue models. In a common application of the technology, stem cell-derived cardiomyocytes are first cultured and organized by the features of the platform into three-dimensional tissues. The tissues are subjected to an extended protocol of electrical field stimulation in culture, to promote advanced physiological maturation. In addition, the Biowire II platform's design uniquely incorporates elastic sensing elements across which the engineered tissues are suspended, allowing for the non-destructive measurement of the force exerted by the tissues as they contract as well as other parameters pertinent to the assessment of cardiac safety and efficacy of pharmaceutical compounds.

Dr. Radisic commented, "The creation of complex cardiac models that accurately mimic the human heart has been a major challenge in our field. Biowire II is the culmination of more than a decade of research, design and engineering to capture those platform elements and features capable of producing high fidelity human cardiac tissue in vitro."

"The issuance of this patent by the USPTO is validation that our platform is unique," said Misti Ushio, Ph.D., CEO of TARA Biosystems. "We are very proud of achieving this important milestone."

The issued patent can be accessed on the USPTO's Patent Full-Text and Image Database via the following link: http://bit.ly/2V84dHq.

About TARA Biosystems

TARA Biosystems is a human heart-on-a-chip company headquartered in New York City which has developed a proprietary platform of cardiac tissue models. Through these physiologically human-relevant predictive models, the company offers a variety of services and solutions that can decisively evaluate the safety and efficacy of novel biopharmaceutical drugs and strengthen the drug discovery, and development pipeline. For more information, please visit www.tarabiosystems.com.

