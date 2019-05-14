Amer Sports Oyj: Trustee Appointed for the Arbitration Proceedings Concerning the Redemption of Minority Shares in Amer Sports Corporation

Amer Sports Corporation

May 14, 2019 at 2:10 p.m. (EEST)

Trustee Appointed for the Arbitration Proceedings Concerning the Redemption of Minority Shares in Amer Sports Corporation

Mascot Bidco Oy ("Mascot") has on April 3, 2019 commenced redemption proceedings in respect of Amer Sports Corporation's ("Amer Sports") minority shares by initiating arbitration proceedings in accordance with Chapter 18, Section 3 of the Finnish Companies Act in order to obtain ownership of all the issued and outstanding shares in Amer Sports.

As a result of Mascot's application for the above-mentioned arbitration proceedings, the Redemption Board of the Finland Chamber of Commerce has petitioned the District Court of Helsinki for the appointment of a trustee to look after the interests of Amer Sports' minority shareholders during the redemption process. With its decision given on May 8, 2019, the District Court of Helsinki has appointed jur. dr. Timo Kaisanlahti to act as such trustee.

Mascot's notice, as referred to in Chapter 18, Section 5, Subsection 2 of the Finnish Companies Act, is attached to this release.

