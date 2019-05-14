Successful launch of the business tool "LR MyOffice"

LR Health Beauty continuously invests in the development of modern sales concepts which enable the partners to successfully set up and expand their businesses. The company has now launched the innovative tool "LR MyOffice" to support sales partners with their work in the digital LR world.

Transparent, simple and compatible with all devices

In cooperation with the American software provider Exigo, the direct sales company from Ahlen was able to take digitalisation to the next level. Thanks to "LR MyOffice" sales partners can get information on all relevant business figures and activities at a glance the data is updated around the clock. What turnover have I achieved thus far this month? How are my team members developing? Are there persons in my team who soon celebrate their birthday or jubilee, whom I can congratulate? "LR MyOffice" has the answers and works as a personal assistant. "The programme helps LR partners to better understand their business figures and to control their business activities", says Andreas Friesch, CEO and management spokesman of LR. Furthermore, the tool runs on all terminal devices not only on the PC at home but also on tablets and smartphones.

Clear activity orientation for new partners and professionals

The special feature of "LR MyOffice" is that every partner sees at first glance what he and his team members have to do to reach the next bonus or career level. Thanks to easy application, even novices manage the tool with ease and are able to quickly manage their LR business independently. The tool box enables profs to exploit opportunities with regard to structure and daily routine even more efficiently. "We were very pleased to partner with LR to leverage our technical expertise and platform, to create the new tool for LR's partners", says Ed Jarrin, President of Exigo.

Positive feedback in the prelaunch phase

The prelaunch phase started last February from 14 May, the tool will be available for all LR sales partners. "From my point of view, 'LR MyOffice' has already proved its worth. The partners who used the tool in the prelaunch phase are simply impressed", says Friesch contently. In the course of the next few months, new functions will be added to the programme.

LR Health Beauty

Under the motto "More quality for your life", the LR Group with headquarters in Ahlen/Westphalia produces and markets various health and beauty products in around 28 countries. The range includes care and decorative cosmetics, dietary supplements and perfumes. LR Health Beauty attaches great importance to the processing of premium raw materials. As most articles are manufactured at the Ahlen site, the company stands for top products "made in Germany". The processing of Aloe Vera has been one of the core competencies of LR Health Beauty for more than 15 years. Only the valuable inside of the leaf is used for the products. With a volume of 12,000 tonnes of Aloe Vera leafs per year, LR is among the world's largest manufacturers of Aloe Vera products. In Ahlen, the company has established the most modern Aloe Vera production site for Aloe Vera Drinking Gels in Europe. With 1,100 employees as well as thousands of registered sales partners and customers, LR is one of Europe's leading direct sales enterprises. LR's strong market position is based above all on a high-quality product range and an attractive bonus and training plan which is unsurpassed in the industry. LR also established the LR Global Kids Fund e. V. which provides efficient and unbureaucratic support for deprived children and their families in many different countries around the world in cooperation with local institutions.

Exigo

Exigo is the leading global technology provider in the direct selling industry. Exigo supports 100 direct selling companies around the world, which include 12 of the 2019 DSN Global Top 100 direct sales companies. Exigo's global clients operate in over 120 countries, 40 currencies and 30 languages.

