Veeva Andi embeds insights and suggestions within Veeva CRM and makes it easy for life sciences to adopt and scale AI

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) today introduced Veeva Andi, a new artificial intelligence (AI) application that embeds tailored insights and suggestions right in Veeva CRM for intelligent customer engagement.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190514005506/en/

Veeva Andi used with the new Customer Journeys capability in Veeva CRM helps companies drive the best action at the right customer stage. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Veeva Andi is part of the Veeva CRM Suite, making it easy to adopt, deploy, and scale AI across the industry's most used CRM platform. With the unique ability to control and manage their AI solution, life sciences companies have the power to deliver the right message in the right channel at the right time for an improved customer experience.

"Veeva is empowering the life sciences industry to fully leverage AI and provide the best customer experiences," said Peter Gassner, founder and CEO of Veeva. "Veeva Andi gives Veeva customers an open and easy-to-use AI application that provides full control to deliver intelligence and insights with greater speed and agility."

Veeva Andi discovers relevant customer insights and proactively suggests the next best action for improved field efficiency and effectiveness. Veeva Andi gets smarter with every action, learning from a range of data, including rep feedback and customer response. When used with Customer Journeys-a new capability in Veeva CRM to better target and manage customers through stages of an adoption lifecycle-companies can drive the best actions at the right customer stage.

Veeva Andi also provides control to easily manage rules based on activities, journey stage, third party data, and HCP traits and preferences. Simulate outcomes to forecast the potential impact of insights and suggestions, then quickly deliver them to field teams in Veeva CRM to drive the right personalized customer experience.

In addition to Veeva Andi, Veeva announced new AI capabilities in Veeva CRM and Veeva Vault PromoMats. Veeva CRM Approved Notes leverages AI to help field reps build better customer relationships and remain compliant with every interaction. The new capability makes it easy for field reps to capture free text notes in Veeva CRM and use the power of AI to detect potential compliance risks. Read today's Veeva CRM press release to learn more.

Veeva Vault Auto Claims Linking is a new capability in Veeva Vault PromoMats that will help improve speed and compliance of content development. Vault Auto Claims Linking uses AI to suggests links from claims to related references, reducing the administrative burden and risk of managing claims across countries, channels, and assets. Read the Veeva Commercial Cloud press release for more information.

Veeva Andi is available today in North America and in other regions beginning in 2020. For more information, visit veeva.com/Andi.

Registrations for Veeva Commercial Medical Summit Europe are now open. Join us in Barcelona from 3-5 December 2019, where more than 1,200 life sciences professionals will gather to hear the latest news and market trends in the industry, experience innovative technology, and network and share best practices.

Additional Information

Connect with Veeva on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/veeva-systems

Follow @veeva_eu on Twitter: twitter.com/veeva_eu

Like Veeva on Facebook: facebook.com/veevasystems

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. is the leader in cloud-based software for the global life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 700 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. Veeva is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including the market demand for and acceptance of Veeva's products and services, the results from use of Veeva's products and services, and general business conditions, particularly in the life sciences industry. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon Veeva's historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Veeva's expectations as of the date of this press announcement. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Veeva disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Veeva's financial results are included under the captions, "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," in the company's filing on Form 10-K for the period ended January 31, 2019. This is available on the company's website at veeva.com under the Investors section and on the SEC's website at sec.gov. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings Veeva makes with the SEC from time to time.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190514005506/en/

Contacts:

Roger Villareal

Veeva Systems

925-264-8885

roger.villareal@veeva.com

Kiran May

Veeva Systems

+44-796-643-2912

kiran.may@veeva.com