sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 14.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 608 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,014 Euro		-0,072
-6,64 %
WKN: 724706 ISIN: TH0176010R16 Ticker-Symbol: C0P 
Aktie:
Branche
Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CENTRAL PLAZA HOTEL PCL NVDR Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CENTRAL PLAZA HOTEL PCL NVDR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CENTRAL PLAZA HOTEL PCL NVDR
CENTRAL PLAZA HOTEL PCL NVDR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CENTRAL PLAZA HOTEL PCL NVDR1,014-6,64 %