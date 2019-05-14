The 10th HKTDC Hong Kong International Medical and Healthcare Fair opened today, featuring 285 exhibitors from eight countries and regions. The fair is organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council and co-organised by the Hong Kong Medical and Healthcare Device Industries Association.

HONG KONG, May 14, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and co-organised by the Hong Kong Medical and Healthcare Device Industries Association (HKMHDIA), the 10th HKTDC Hong Kong International Medical and Healthcare Fair ("Medical Fair") started its three-day run (14 to 16 May) today at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. This year's fair features 285 exhibitors from eight countries and regions.Sophia Chong, HKTDC Acting Executive Director, said: "The medical devices and supplies market presents enormous growth potential. To help industry players capitalise on the opportunities, this year's Medical Fair spotlights home-grown cutting-edge biotechnology applications and an array of smart home healthcare equipment and wearable medical devices. The fair offers an important business and sourcing platform to companies in the medical and healthcare industry."Showcasing Hong Kong's leading biotech innovationsHong Kong's biotechnology industry is booming, with some local companies winning international awards for their research and development. One of the highlights of this year's Medical Fair was today's seminar, "Biomedical Technologies that are Changing Healthcare", at which Simon Sze, Associate Director of the Biomedical Technology Cluster at the Hong Kong Science & Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP), shared his insights into promoting the commercialisation of biomedical technology.The seminar also featured innovations from three biotechnology companies fostered by the HKSTP, including an automatic retinal image analysis device to detect the risk of age-related white matter hyperintensities, which are linked to dementia and cognitive decline, provided at a low cost and without the need for a MRI scan (Booth: 3F-G04); a portable immune system diagnostic platform to detect various diseases with just a drop of blood or saliva (Booth: 3F-G20); and a portable radiation-free scoliosis assessment system that uses 3D ultrasound imaging technology (Booth: 3F-G04). These home-grown biomedical technologies have been certified internationally and are now being adopted by opticians and public hospitals in Hong Kong, with some already penetrating Mainland China and overseas markets.In addition, a newly launched Biotechnology zone has assembled a broad range of biomedical companies from Hong Kong and Korea to showcase applications for diagnosis and healthcare. Exhibits include a fluorescent indicator that is useful for detecting stomach and colon cancer (Booth: 3F-F14).Smart home healthcare equipment in the spotlightAn ageing global population and a general increase in health awareness are stimulating the development of the medical and healthcare equipment industry. The Medical Fair has gathered an assortment of smart home healthcare equipment and wearable medical devices, including a monitoring kit that can detect a fall in a person with reduced mobility within 300 metres (Booth: 3F-E22) and a wristband tag that alerts caregivers when patients wander from their homes (Booth: 3F-F21).Other highlighted zones include the World of Health & Wellness, which showcases an array of fitness products, functional food and beverages, and health supplements; the Rehabilitation and Elderly Care zone that displays products and services for elderly care and rehabilitation; and the Hospital Equipment zone where specialist technology such as ultrasound and other imaging equipment, along with a range of surgical and first-aid instruments, are presented.Startup zone highlights innovative ideasThe Startup zone at this year's Medical Fair has been expanded to present the new concepts and products of 21 start-ups. The debut Korea Startup pavilion features six companies. Innovative products on display include a parenting app that offers infant care information (Booth: 3F-D27) and an intelligent anti-snoring eye mask (Booth: 3F-C29).Keeping abreast of medical market developmentsA series of seminars is being organised during the fair to update participants on the latest market information and industry developments. Tomorrow (15 May), academics and medical professionals from Australia will examine sensor technologies for medical diagnosis. On the following day (16 May), speakers from the Hong Kong Standards and Testing Centre, Intertek Hong Kong and Intertek Guangzhou will host a seminar to help participants "Stay Up to Date on the Ever-Changing Landscape of Medical Products Regulations & Compliance".Running concurrently with the Medical Fair at the HKCEC is the Hospital Authority Convention 2019, which opened today and continues tomorrow. More than 90 overseas and local medical experts have gathered to share their professional insights and experiences on a range of subjects in more than 50 thematic sessions.Date; Opening Hours14 May (Tuesday) 10am-6pm15 May (Wednesday) 9:30am-6pm16 May (Thursday) 9:30am-5pmVenue: Hall 3F-G, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, 1 Expo Drive, Wanchai,Fair websiteHong Kong International Medical and Healthcare Fair: http://www.hkmedicalfair.hktdc.comPhoto download: https://bit.ly/2Eb3gngAbout HKTDCEstablished in 1966, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body dedicated to creating opportunities for Hong Kong's businesses. With 50 offices globally, including 13 on the Chinese mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a platform for doing business with China, Asia and the world. 