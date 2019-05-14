Vivacitas Oncology, Inc.: Vivacitas Oncology Enlists Drug Development Advisor From Johns Hopkins

Pharma Industry Veteran and Licensed Pharmacist Rajneesh Taneja, PhD.

WALNUT CREEK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2019 / Vivacitas Oncology, Inc. ("Vivacitas" or the "Company") continues to attract top talent when it comes to precision drug development. With this week's addition of scientific advisor Rajneesh Taneja, PhD., the company has further fortified its access to experienced intellectual capital.

"Raj is an exceptional healthcare professional, with in-depth understanding of patient needs, treatment limitations and potential opportunities. His tenacity to solve clinically challenging problems makes him truly special. I became familiar with his work during our mutual tenure at TAP Pharmaceuticals" said CEO Pramod Gupta, PhD. "Having him join our scientific advisory board is a big deal. He can help us leap-frog in an effective manner with keen focus on the big picture" Dr. Gupta went on to say.

Rajneesh Taneja, PhD. currently serves as the Vice President at Global Alliance for TB Drug Development where he is responsible for designing and developing unique products to meet a wide range of patients' needs. Previously Rajneesh worked at Takeda Pharmaceuticals and at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Dr. Taneja received his undergraduate degree in Pharmacy from the Delhi University, India and he earned his PhD. in Biopharmaceutics & Industrial Pharmacy from the University of Maryland at Baltimore, MD. He's also an office holder at the American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists (AAPS).

Dr. Taneja went on to state, "Vivacitas pipeline comprises drugs with unique promise for patients with GBM and other widely known cancers. I strongly believe these drugs could be developed in a manner which could offer compelling alternatives to cancer patients and healthcare professionals."

ABOUT VIVACITA ONCOLOGY:

A privately held biopharmaceutical company co-founded in 2015 by Dr. Joseph Rubinfeld and Infusion 51a. Vivacitas is focused on acquiring mid-to-late-stage oncology assets with the goal to make the chemotherapy more effective for patients.

For further information please visit www.vivaoncology.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements, other than purely historical information, including estimates, projections, statements relating to our business plans, objectives, and expected operating results, and the assumptions upon which those statements are based, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believes," "project," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "strategy," "plan," "may," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Our ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on our operations and future prospects on a consolidated basis include, but are not limited to: changes in economic conditions, legislative/regulatory changes, availability of capital, interest rates, competition, and generally accepted accounting principles. These risks and uncertainties should also be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements.

