All economic and financial indicators are positive(*)

Consolidated turnover of €283.5 million (+18.7%);

EBITDA of €42.3 million (32.2 million in 2018;

EBIT of €33.6 million (€28.7 million in 2018);

Profit before tax amounts to €34.2 million (€28.3 million in 2018).

Today, the Board of Directors of Reply S.p.A. [MTA, STAR: REY] approved the results as at 31 March 2019.

Since the beginning of the year, the Group has recorded a consolidated turnover amounting to €283.5 million, an increase of 18.7% compared to the corresponding data for 2018.

All indicators are positive for the period (*). In the first quarter of 2019 the consolidated EBITDA was €42.3 million (compared to €32.2 million recorded in 2018) and is equal to 14.9% of the turnover. Consolidated EBITDA, excluding the effects of applying IFRS 16, would have been €36.5 million.

EBIT, from January to March, was €33.6 million (€28.7 million in 2018), and is equal to 11.8% of the turnover. EBIT, excluding the effects of applying IFRS 16, would have been €33.3 million.

The profit before tax, from January to March 2019, was €34.2 million (€28.3 million in 2018), equal to 12.1% of the turnover. The value, excluding the effects of applying IFRS 16, would have been equal to €34.4 million.

The net financial position of the Group on 31 March 2019 is positive by €50.0 million (€134.3 million excluding the effects of applying IFRS 16). The net financial position on 31 December 2018 was positive for €66.6 million.

"The mission of our Group," says Mario Rizzante, Chairman of Reply "has always been to support our customers in a process of continuous innovation. The growth registered in 2018 and the positive start in 2019 are solid foundation on which further develop Reply; our goal now is to strengthen Reply as a reference point for the new technology frontiers such as Artificial Intelligence, Data, Internet of Things and new cloud platforms."

(*) Reply has applied the new international accounting standard IFRS 16 prospectively from 1 January 2019, which affects the value of EBITDA (+5.8 million) and PFN (-84.3 million euros).

The manager responsible for preparing the company's financial reports, Giuseppe Veneziano, states in accordance with Paragraph 2 of Article 154-bis of the Consolidated Finance Act, that the accounting information contained in this press release corresponds to the company's records, ledgers and accounting entries.

Reply

Reply [MTA, STAR: REY] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. Reply is a network of highly specialised companies supporting key European industrial groups operating in the telecom and media, industry and services, banking, insurance and public administration sectors in the definition and development of business models enabled for the new paradigms of big data, cloud computing, digital media and the Internet of Things. Reply services include: Consulting, System Integration and Digital Services. www.reply.com

This press release is a translation, the Italian version will prevail.

