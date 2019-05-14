Funding and acquisition grows CM Group's UK presence and resources for future acquisitions

CM Group a family of marketing technology companies including Campaign Monitor, Delivra, Emma, Liveclicker and Sailthru announced today the acquisition of Vuture, a cross-channel marketing platform for legal and professional service providers. Vuture brings further vertical-specific features, functionality, and expertise to CM Group, as well as nearly 400 new customers, including 65% of the UK's top 100 law firms and more than half of the Magic Circle law firms. In conjunction with the acquisition, CM Group completed a $410 million financing, providing capital for future acquisitions to accelerate growth and provide a technology solution to meet the needs of every marketer.

"At CM Group, we are on a mission to build a portfolio of customer-focused email and multichannel technologies," said Wellford Dillard, CEO of CM Group. "This mission is driven by the fact that there are over 7,000 martech companies in the space today, making it nearly impossible for marketers to navigate the technology buying process with confidence. CM Group's portfolio approach allows us to work collaboratively with marketers to match them with the right platform based on their specific needs. As our customers grow, this enables them to move between platforms, while maintaining a consistent service experience throughout something that only CM Group offers. With its focus on professional services, high customer satisfaction, and product breadth, Vuture is a perfect fit for our family of brands."

Vuture's platform goes well beyond email marketing and automation, offering technology for event management, content management, payments, alumni tracking, and surveys. This ensures marketers in the professional services field can create and send personalised communications, which has empowered their customers including Howard Kennedy, Savills, and Akin Gump to build relationship-enriching experiences with clients, alumni, and prospects. By making the switch to Vuture, global legal firm Winstead became 50% more efficient in executing marketing campaigns allowing their team to spend more time supporting attorneys and building relationships with clients. The firm utilises Vuture's automated campaigns for events and email marketing.

"The idea for Vuture was born out of a need to transform the delivery of traditional marketing activities and embrace the energy of modern technology, much like the brands within CM Group do," said David Brady, CEO of Vuture. "As a part of the CM Group family of brands, our organisation will be able to expand its reach and have the opportunity to offer our technology to more marketers globally, alongside other innovative technologies."

"We were attracted to Vuture and its offerings for their personal approach to client relations something we pride ourselves on and is a differentiator compared to other email service providers. As a part of this dedication to customer relations and retention, we will continue to acquire innovative technologies that will bring more breadth to our offerings," continued Dillard.

The acquisition of Vuture bolsters CM Group's presence in existing markets including London, New York, and Sydney. Following the acquisition of Vuture, CM Group will have over 600 employees and 300,000 customers, as all employees of Vuture will remain active in the company. CM Group now has almost 100 London-based employees and will be moving to a larger office space as it continues to hire in the London area. CM Group's acquisition of Vuture closed in May 2019, following the January announcement of acquiring Liveclicker and Sailthru. William Blair served as exclusive financial advisor to CM Group for the financing. District Capital Partners served as exclusive financial advisor to CM Group on the acquisition. Vista Point Advisors served as the exclusive financial advisor to Vuture in the transaction.

About CM Group

CM Group is a family of global marketing technology brands including Campaign Monitor, Delivra, Emma, Liveclicker, Sailthru and Vuture. By joining together these leading brands, CM Group offers a variety of world-class solutions that can be used by marketers at any level. Headquartered in Nashville, TN, CM Group has United States offices in Indianapolis, Los Angeles, New York City, Pittsburgh and San Francisco, and global offices in Australia, London, New Zealand and Uruguay.

About Vuture

Vuture, a CM Group brand, was established to transform the communication and event model for professional services. The platform's seamless integration with world-leading CRM providers enables users to create unique, consistent and personalised communications, securely, to power value-driven client experiences. Vuture's automation technology puts its professional-services users in control to build trusted relationships, drive brand loyalty and, efficiently, deliver engaging, multichannel campaigns that place their clients at the heart of the business.

