Major U.S. Merchandiser Keeps Broadcast Production Studios Running Smoothly With Speedcast

HAUPPAUGE, New York, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Speedcast International Limited (ASX: SDA), the world's most trusted provider of remote communication and IT solutions, announced today that a major US-based merchandise chain is using its professional design, system integration, and system maintenance services for enterprise purposes. Speedcast will provide end-to-end support services to the company's broadcast production studios to ensure smooth, continued operations.

Meeting the retailer's exact requirements for flexibility, high performance, and cost-effectiveness, Speedcast delivered customized studio systems and a broadcast-grade production studio that allows the company to deliver product demonstrations to customers, support digital signage applications, and employee training. None of this would have been possible without Speedcast's support from the point of project inception to ongoing maintenance and configuration.

Speedcast's global network of engineers and specialists offers access to extensive expertise in broadcast and IT system-integration engineering with 24/7 support across all time zones and in multiple languages. With Speedcast's proactive monitoring and preventative maintenance, the company's broadcast production studio continues to run efficiently.

"We're thrilled to be working with one of America's biggest retailers on what is one of the most technologically innovative and versatile broadcast production environments we've seen for enterprise communications," said Erwan Emilian, EVP Enterprise & Emerging Markets, at Speedcast. "At Speedcast we have a solid track record for providing engineering creativity and ease of operation, both of which are reflected in this deployment."

Speedcast International Ltd (ASX: SDA) is the world's largest remote communications and IT services provider. The company delivers critical communications solutions through its multi-access technology, multi-band and multi-orbit network of 80+ satellites and an interconnecting global terrestrial network, bolstered by extensive local support from 40+ countries. Speedcast is uniquely positioned as a strategic partner, tailoring communications, IT and digital solutions to meet customer needs and enable business transformation. The company provides managed information services with differentiated technology offerings, including cybersecurity, crew welfare, content solutions, data and voice applications, IoT solutions and network systems integration services. With a passionate customer focus and a strong safety culture, Speedcast serves more than 3,200 customers in over 140 countries in sectors such as Maritime, Energy, Mining, Enterprise, Media, Cruise, Humanitarian and Government. Learn more at www.speedcast.com.

