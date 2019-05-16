OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 combine a dynamic speaker for warm, full bass and two balanced armature drivers for exceptionally clear vocals and treble

OnePlus, a global mobile technology company that creates exquisitely designed devices with premium build quality and high-performance hardware focused around user experience, and Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN), a market leader and global supplier of advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions, today announced the introduction of a new, three driver premium wireless headphone for a rich, premium sound experience. Comprised of one dynamic speaker for warm, full bass and two Knowles customized balanced armature drivers for exceptionally clear vocals and treble, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 is an ideal complement to OnePlus's line of popular mobile phones or any audio source with Bluetooth connectivity.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 headphones feature a dynamic speaker for warm, full bass and two balanced armature drivers from Knowles for exceptionally clear vocals and treble. (Photo: Business Wire)

Knowles balanced armature drivers have long been the preferred choice for professional musicians and audiophiles for their clear and precise music reproduction. More recently, increasing numbers of consumer headphone brands have adopted balanced armature technology for a premium listening experience. By combining a dynamic speaker with two Knowles balanced armature drivers, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 will appeal to consumers who listen to a wide variety of music while offering wireless freedom for active lifestyles. "OnePlus has long been known for their popular, high-performance, and premium mobile phones. Knowles is happy to have worked together with OnePlus to offer the perfect companion headphone for a high-quality, enjoyable listening experience," said Jon Kiachian, Vice President of Knowles balanced armature business unit.

"We expect wireless headphones to see over 10% CAGR by 2023 (to reach over $30 billion in retail revenues), while the in-ear category will represent at least two-thirds of this as consumers look to these small ear-pieces for premium audio experiences, previously found in larger, over-ear headphones," said Simon Bryant, Director of Research at the specialist research firm Futuresource Consulting. "Within this category, premium sets over $100 will see the strongest growth, because consumers will continue to pay more to upgrade their headphones so that they can get the latest and greatest features, and enjoy better audio playback experiences, within the most portable and versatile form factors. With their small size and precise sound reproduction, we see balanced armature drivers as a key enabling technology for premium sound in Bluetooth headphones and advanced TWS hearable devices. This represents a continuation of a trend we have seen play out for the last 10 years at least."

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 was announced together with their new flagship mobile phone model OnePlus 7 Series and will be available on May 17 in North America, May 21 in Europe and China, and May 28 in India.

About Knowles Corporation

Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN) is a market leader and global provider of advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions, serving the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, automotive, and industrial markets. Knowles uses its leading position in MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems) microphones and strong capabilities in audio processing technologies to optimize audio systems and improve the user experience in mobile, ear, and IoT applications. Knowles is also the leader in acoustic components, high-end capacitors, and mmWave RF solutions for a diverse set of markets. Knowles' focus on the customer, combined with unique technology, proprietary manufacturing techniques, rigorous testing, and global scale, enables it to deliver innovative solutions that optimize the user experience. Founded in 1946 and headquartered in Itasca, Illinois, Knowles is a global organization with employees in 11 countries. The company was spun out from Dover Corporation in 2014 and has been focused on reshaping its business portfolio and investing in high value solutions to diversify its revenue and increase exposure to high-growth markets. For more information, visit Knowles.com.

About OnePlus

OnePlus is a global mobile technology company challenging conventional concepts of technology. Created around the "Never Settle" mantra, OnePlus creates exquisitely designed devices with premium build quality and high-performance hardware. OnePlus thrives on cultivation strong bonds and growing together with its community of users and fans. For more information, please visit OnePlus.com.

