EMMAC Life Sciences Ltd ("EMMAC" or the "Company"), the European independent medical cannabis company, announces that on Wednesday 15th May, the Company presented to the French Scientific Committee (CSST), regarding EMMAC's role in advancing scientific research into the medical usage of cannabis for the welfare of patients. The CSST, appointed by the Drug and Safety Agency (ANSM) is working to provide French authorities with recommendations concerning the opening of the French medical cannabis market. Dr Barbara Pacchetti, Chief Scientific Officer at EMMAC, outlined the Company's vision to bring together cutting-edge scientific research with the latest innovations in cannabis cultivation, extraction and production. EMMAC joined six other companies invited to present to the CSST, including Tilray, Canopy Growth, Aurora Cannabis Inc., and Bedrocan. The full presentation to the CSST can be found here.

Antonio Costanzo, CEO of EMMAC, commented: "We are grateful for the opportunity to demonstrate to the CSST how EMMAC is focussed on advancing research and development to improve the industry's understanding of the medical benefits of cannabis. EMMAC believes that the growth of the medical cannabis sector has to be underpinned by the most robust science and is working with leading academic institutions across Europe to advance what we consider to be a huge potential market with significant public health benefits for patients and clinicians."

About EMMAC

EMMAC is the European independent medical cannabis company, working to join together the latest science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. With supply and distribution partnerships throughout Europe, EMMAC is working to establish itself as both a thought leader in the industry, as well as the European leader in the production and supply of medical cannabis, hemp and other derivative products.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential values, the future plans and objectives of EMMAC Life Sciences Ltd. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, achievable or recognisable in the near term.

Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. EMMAC Life Sciences Ltd assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190516005329/en/

Contacts:

Scientific enquiries

research@emmac.com



General enquiries

info@emmac.com

www.emmac.com



Media enquiries

Buchanan

Henry Harrison-Topham Jamie Hooper / Catriona Flint

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7466 5000

emmac@buchanan.uk.com

www.buchanan.uk.com