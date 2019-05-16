Atos International: Veolia chooses Atos to develop its secure collaborative environment with G Suite from Google Cloud

Paris, le 16 mai 2019 - At the 4th Atos Technology Days at VivaTech , Atos announces that it has been chosen by Veolia, the world leader in utilities, to develop a secure space in the cloud using Google Cloud's G Suite collaborative suite.



Once deployed, the controlled space will allow Veolia employees to confidently manage their documents through a collaborative environment based securely in the cloud - and benefit from the G Suite user experience.

With this unique and innovative "as a Service" offer, Atos provides Veolia with all its cybersecurity expertise to meet Veolia's security and data management requirements, with the following solutions and services:

Atos Trustway solutions (https://atos.net/en/products/cyber-security/data-encryption) for encryption key control;

(https://atos.net/en/products/cyber-security/data-encryption) for encryption key control; Atos Evidian solutions (https://atos.net/en/products/cyber-security/evidian-sso-identity-access-management) for access management and identity governance;

(https://atos.net/en/products/cyber-security/evidian-sso-identity-access-management) for access management and identity governance; A selection of products from Atos' cybersecurity partners;

A Security Operation Center (SOC) with 24/7 monitoring capability;

Level 1, 2 and 3 support services;

Training of key users of the service.

"This unique solution, co-developed with Atos, will allow us to successfully complete our SATAWAD migration program to a G Suite and Chromebook environment with a tailor-made offer perfectly adapted to our need to control certain data with an optimal level of security" explains Eric Haza, Director of Legal Affairs, member of the Executive Committee at Veolia.

"As a trusted third party, Atos allows Veolia to take full advantage of the best of Google Cloud collaborative solutions We are proud to contribute to shaping a secure and controlled collaborative working environment," added Eric Grall, SEVP Global Operations at Atos.

For more information on Atos' cybersecurity solutions, cloud security and Atos' global security vision, visit atos.net.

The fourth Atos Technology Days is being held at VivaTech, the global gathering of startups and leaders celebrating innovation, with more than 100,000 participants. Meet us at the Atos Tech Days press event on 16 May at 9am (Pavilion 7/Terminal 7) and throughout the exhibition at the Atos Lab (Pavilion 1, D39).

***

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with over 110,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in Cloud, Cybersecurity and High-Performance Computing, the Group provides end-to-end Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud, Big Data, Business Applications and Digital Workplace solutions. The group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos Syntel, and Unify. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information technology space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education as well as multicultural and pluralistic approaches to research that contribute to scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the group enables its customers, employees and collaborators, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably and confidently in the information technology space.

Press contact:

Sylvie Raybaud | sylvie.raybaud@atos.net | +33 6 95 91 96 71 | @Sylvie_Raybaud





Attachment