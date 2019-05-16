Auth0: The Economist Wins 2019 KuppingerCole European Identity & Cloud Award

The Economist honoured for Best Identity Platform Project

LONDON, May 16, 2019, a global leader in Identity-as-a-Servicein the inaugural Best Identity Platform Project category.

The prestigious award from global analyst firm KuppingerCole Analysts AG recognises outstanding identity management and cloud computing projects. The Economist was selected by KuppingerCole analysts for their deployment of Auth0 to provide secure, one-click login across their online platforms, and better understand the relationship between their users and the publication.



Andrew Williams, chief digital officer at The Economist said, "It is an enormous honour to have been given this award. Identity management is a major step on our journey to ensure that our digital solutions match the excellence of our journalism, hence to have our achievements recognised in this way is a great validation that we are on the correct course."



The Economist have traditionally hand-crafted and built all their digital services themselves. Upon recognising the need to outsource identity management and focus on innovation, they choose Auth0. Using Auth0's Universal Identity Platform, The Economist supports up to two million active consumers, and will soon extend the same, seamless access to universities, corporations, and nonprofits that offer subscriptions to the publication as part of their benefits packages.



"The Economist took a leap of faith in asking Auth0 for help, at a time when media companies were under immense pressure to do things differently. That risk has paid off," said Steven Rees-Pullman, GM of EMEA at Auth0. "The Economist is not only surviving in the digital world, but has leapfrogged the competition. We are proud to support them in making the transition from print to digital easier for their readers worldwide and congratulate them on this honour."



Winners were celebrated at an award ceremony on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 during the European Identity & Cloud Conference.



About The Economist Group

The Economist Group is built on high-quality, independent analysis which runs through all of its businesses. Based in London and serving a global readership and client base, the group publishes print and digital products, produces global events, and offers a range of subscription and other services for clients and readers. Its flagship businesses include The Economist newspaper, and research and analysis division The Economist Intelligence Unit.



About Auth0

Auth0, a global leader in Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS), provides thousands of enterprise customers with a Universal Identity Platform for their web, mobile, IoT, and internal applications. Its extensible platform seamlessly authenticates and secures more than 2.5B logins per month, making it loved by developers and trusted by global enterprises. The company's U.S. headquarters in Bellevue, WA, and additional offices in Buenos Aires, London, Tokyo, and Sydney, support its customers that are located in 70+ countries.



