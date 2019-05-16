Atos International: Atos launches myQLM to democratize quantum programming for researchers, students and developers worldwide

New program myQLM will allow quantum computing researchers, students and developers to develop and simulate quantum programs on their own desktops

myQLM will be available for free to all Atos Quantum Learning Machine users

Paris, May 16, 2019 - At the occasion of the 4th Atos Technology Days co-located with VivaTech , Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, today announces myQLM, a new program providing researchers, students and developers quantum programming tools for free, in order to democratize access to quantum simulation and encourage innovation in quantum computing. Eighteen months after disclosing the world's highest-performing quantum simulator in the world - the Atos Quantum Learning Machine, capable of simulating up to 41 quantum bits (Qubits) - Atos continues to innovate in the field of quantum computing by allowing the Atos QLM user ecosystems to develop quantum algorithms autonomously.

Derived from the Atos QLM simulator, myQLM is a python (programming language) environment to develop and simulate quantum programs on one's own desktop. The myQLM program consists of:

The distribution of myQLM software to Atos QLM customers and end-users . They will be able to program in AQASM ( Atos Quantum Assembly Language ) and pyAQSM languages and test their programs through digital simulation on their own computers.

. They will be able to program in AQASM ( ) and pyAQSM languages and test their programs through digital simulation on their own computers. The possibility to run programs developed with myQLM on a real Atos Quantum Learning Machine appliance through a dedicated portal with access fees.

appliance through a dedicated portal with access fees. A myQLM user-led community for sharing best practice, exchange of libraries and quantum application codes and collaborative support.

for sharing best practice, exchange of libraries and quantum application codes and collaborative support. Interoperability with other quantum computing frameworks. Atos ensures openness and interoperability by providing open source translators from myQLM to other main quantum programming environments

"With myQLM, we are taking a new step forward in the field of quantum computing. Offering free access to quantum programming and testing to researchers, students and developers will democratize the use of quantum simulation and help expand the overall reach of quantum computing, a technologywhich will shape the future of computing foryearsto come" said Thierry Breton, Atos Chairman & CEO.

myQLM is available to Atos QLM customers. Additionally, Quantum research startups and academic labs are welcome to apply to the myQLM program.

In November 2016, Atos launched an ambitious program to anticipate the future of quantum computing and to be prepared for the opportunities as well as the risks that come with it. As a result of this initiative, successfully model quantum noise . To date, the company has installed Quantum Learning Machines in numerous countries including Austria , Denmark , France , Germany , the Netherlands, UK and the United States , empowering major research programs in various sectors.

