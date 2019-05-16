sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 16.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 608 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,41  Euro		-0,04
-1,63 %
WKN: A2DQ77 ISIN: FR0012613610 Ticker-Symbol: 5PD 
Aktie:
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PRODWAYS GROUP SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PRODWAYS GROUP SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,40
2,428
15:39
2,40
2,43
15:38
16.05.2019 | 11:12
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

Actusnews Wire·Mehr Nachrichten von Actusnews Wire

PRODWAYS: Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital

Persuant to article 223-16 of the AMF General Regulation and article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code.

Declaring company :

Company name: Prodways Group

Public Limited Liability Company (société anonyme) with a share capital of 25,538,771.50 euros

Registered with the Trade and Companies Register of Paris under the number 801 018 573

Address of the head office: 19 rue du Quatre Septembre - 75002 PARIS

Listing market: Euronext Paris - Compartment C


Date
Number of shares composing the share capital
Theoretical number of voting rights
Number of voting rights exercisable (1)

16 May 2019
51,077,54385,618,24685,587,285
  1. The number of exercisable voting rights is calculated as follows: the total theoretical number of voting rights attached to all issued shares minus the shares deprived of voting rights. On 13 May 2019, 30,961 shares were registered under the liquidity contract with Portzamparc, and therefore deprived of voting rights.
------------------------
Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF:
Télécharger le PDF

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com

© 2019 Actusnews Wire