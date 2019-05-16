PRODWAYS: Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital

Persuant to article 223-16 of the AMF General Regulation and article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code.
Declaring company :
Company name: Prodways Group
Public Limited Liability Company (société anonyme) with a share capital of 25,538,771.50 euros
Registered with the Trade and Companies Register of Paris under the number 801 018 573
Address of the head office: 19 rue du Quatre Septembre - 75002 PARIS
Listing market: Euronext Paris - Compartment C
|
Date
|
Number of shares composing the share capital
|
Theoretical number of voting rights
|
Number of voting rights exercisable (1)
|
16 May 2019
|51,077,543
|85,618,246
|85,587,285
- The number of exercisable voting rights is calculated as follows: the total theoretical number of voting rights attached to all issued shares minus the shares deprived of voting rights. On 13 May 2019, 30,961 shares were registered under the liquidity contract with Portzamparc, and therefore deprived of voting rights.
Télécharger le PDF
© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com