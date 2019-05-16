The global anesthesia gas blenders market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the global anesthesia gas blenders market is the increasing number of surgeries. Most diagnostic and surgical procedures involve the use of deep sedation and general anesthesia. They are usually used for major operations such as knee and hip replacements, heart surgeries, surgical procedures to treat cancer, brain surgeries, lung surgeries, and surgeries of major arteries. A large number of orthopedic and gastrointestinal surgeries such as hysterectomy, appendectomy, cholecystectomy, and hip replacement are being performed annually across the world. Further, there has been a significant increase in surgeries to implant artificial knees, which require anesthesia to induce unconsciousness in the patient during surgery. Thus, the increase in a number of surgeries is driving the demand for anesthesia, which, in turn, is propelling the adoption of anesthesia equipment such as anesthesia gas blenders.

As per Technavio, the increasing demand for electronic gas mixing systems will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global anesthesia gas blenders market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global anesthesia gas blenders market: Increasing demand for electronic gas mixing systems

The demand for electronic gas mixing systems is increasing rapidly owing to their significant advantages over mechanical gas mixing systems. Electronic gas mixing systems are simple, cost-effective, and provide high levels of accuracy, unlike mechanical gas mixing systems, which are expensive to manufacture. In electronic gas mixing systems, the user can directly set fresh gas O 2 % and fresh gas flow independently. Mechanical anti-hypoxia devices are prone to failure and do not prevent low inspired O 2 concentrations at low fresh gas flows, while electronic gas mixing systems incorporate anti-hypoxia prevention mechanisms into the controller algorithm without additional hardware.

"Apart from the increasing demand for electronic gas mixing systems, factors such as the increasing focus on development of single flow control N 2 O/O 2 proportioning flow meter, and the rising demand for anesthesia machines due to growing medical tourism will have a significant impact on the growth of the anesthesia gas blenders market during the forecast period," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global anesthesia gas blenders market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global anesthesia gas blenders market by technology (dual-tube flow meter and tube flow meter) and geographic regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW respectively. The market growth in North America can be attributed to the improved healthcare infrastructure, increasing number of surgeries being performed under general anesthesia, and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and their related risk factors in the region.

