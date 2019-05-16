TuneMoji to Plug Musical GIFs into Live Streams on Twitch

Streamers and Viewers Unlock New Level of Engagement with Music and Memes Through the Interactive Extension

NEW YORK, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TuneMoji, the creator-driven MusicGIF platform, announced today a new collaboration with live streaming video platform, Twitch . The platform's streamers and viewers can now incorporate musical GIFs into live broadcasts.

The TuneMoji extension offers a new way for online creators to express themselves on the platform, as creators can now configure a set of TuneMojis to be made directly available to their Twitch viewers. Creators can specify whether TuneMojis can be played by any follower or by paid subscribers. Additionally, creators can set a number of Bits, a virtual good you can buy and use to cheer.

"TuneMoji's integration in Twitch gives this creative community another tool to produce more engaging channels, grow their fan-base and make money - pillars that are all very important to online creators," added James Fabricant, CEO of TuneMoji. "TuneMoji combines today's most popular music with the best memes, to deliver more fun content on the spot during Twitch live streams."

The TuneMoji platform lets users create their own MusicGIFs in a few simple steps by selecting a GIF, layering it with a desired audio track and then adding a custom caption. The company has over 30 million global users.

"Every day, tens of millions of people visit Twitch to create and participate in their own entertainment," said Pat Shah, Head of Music Strategy & Licensing at Twitch. "We are pleased to give our creators new opportunities to fuse music and gaming and create new experiences by working with a licensed music partner like TuneMoji."

In addition to native integrations with Viber, Skype, Facebook Messenger, Kik, and iMessage, TuneMoji users can share entertaining MusicGIFs across major messaging platforms and social networks including Snap, WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Slack, Discord, and more.

About TuneMoji

TuneMoji, the creator-driven MusicGIF network, was developed in 2014 out of the growing need of Gen Z to have more impactful means of communication. Founded by entrepreneur James Fabricant, co-founder of MySpace International, the platform enables its 30 million global users to create, share and discover GIFs paired with personalised captions and music, via messaging services.

TuneMoji is the only company with a full catalog of music licensed worldwide and currently operates with labels including Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group and publishers Sony ATV, Warner Chappell, Universal Publishing and Impel/PRS, among others.

To date, the company has raised over $6 million, with backers including Sean Parker, Will.i.am and Ynon Kreiz as well as TuneMoji advisory board member, former musical.ly North America President, Alex Hofmann. For more information please visit TuneMoji.com .

About Twitch:

Twitch is the leading social video service and community for gamers where tens of millions of people come together each day from all over the globe to interact around live and on-demand content. This includes watching, talking, and chatting about video games and esports, as well as traditional sports, anime, music, the creative arts, and other shared interests. Twitch also runs TwitchCon, the annual convention for celebrating the Twitch community. For more information about Twitch, visit our Press Center, Twitter feed (Twitch), and Blog.

