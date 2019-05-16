OGA Returns for Another Stellar Showing

Inaugural OGA Innovation Award to recognize local companies/individuals at forefront of Malaysian innovation a major feature of OGA 2019

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asian Oil, Gas & Petrochemical Engineering Exhibition (OGA) series returns for another stellar showing from 18-20 June 2019 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, showcasing the latest cutting-edge technology and exhibits in the Oil & Gas industry.

Billed as the region's largest Oil & Gas show, the highly anticipated OGA 2019 will involve 2,000 participating companies from 60 countries/regions and 11 international pavilions. Over 23,000 trade and professional visitors are expected to converge at the event for deliberations on the industry's challenges and opportunities.

In his support message for OGA 2019, Tun Dr Mahathir bin Mohamad, Prime Minister of Malaysia, said the Oil & Gas industry remains volatile despite an anticipated recovery in crude oil prices with expected increase in both upstream and downstream activities.

"It is therefore crucial that Malaysia continues to highlight its potential in the Oil, Gas and Energy (OGE) sector while keeping up-to-date with the latest innovation and technology to strengthen its position. This will not only strengthen Malaysia's position as a strong oil and gas nation, but also a competent OGE leader, especially in the Asian region."

"In these testing times when the Oil & Gas industry is on a rebound, OGA is a timely and effective platform to highlight the nation's and region's potential in oil and gas. It should also help in positioning Malaysia as the regional hub for O&G innovation," said Tun Dr Mahathir bin Mohamad.

Towards this end, the inaugural OGA Innovation Award 2019 (OIA 2019) will be launched during OGA 2019 to recognize and honour local companies and individuals at the forefront of homegrown innovation. Its objective is to promote innovation within the Oil & Gas Service Providers and related industries and academia as well as spotlight SMEs and recognize Malaysian homegrown innovation.

Established in 1987, the OGA series has chalked up more attendees and exhibiting companies than any other Oil & Gas show in the region. Between 2011 and 2015, the number of exhibitors and attendees increased by 44% and 48% respectively. OGA 2017 covered a total of 20,000 sq metres and featured 11 international group pavilions and 1,641 companies. It boasted a total of 21,800 visitors from 60 countries/nations.

OGA 2019 is endorsed by the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE). It is supported by the Prime Minister's Department, the Ministry of International Trade & Industry (MITI), Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture Malaysia (MOTAC), Malaysian Convention & Exhibition Bureau (MYCEB), Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA), Malaysian Oil & Gas Services Council (MOGSC), Institution of Engineers Malaysia (IEM), Malaysian Petroleum Resources Corporation (MPRC), Malaysian Offshore Contractors Association (MOCA) and the Malaysia OSV Owners' Association (MOSVA).

OGA 2019 is open to professionals, trade and business visitors from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm on 18 & 19 June 2019 and from 10.00 am to 5.00 pm on 20 June 2019. For more information and to register, visit www.oilandgas-asia.com. Alternatively visitors may register on site during the event. OGA 2019 is also available on Facebook, and Twitter.

